Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of July 16, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of July 16, 2021:
1. Uttar Pradesh '100%' cannot hold Kanwar Yatra, Says Supreme Court
The Supreme Court today pointed out that fear of a third Covid wave looms large over all Indians as it asked the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider its decision on a physical Kanwar Yatra, emphasizing that a Yogi-government nod for a 100 per cent physical yatra is not advisable. A bench comprising justices R.F. Nariman and B.R. Gavai said authorities should reconsider whether to hold physical Kanwar Yatra at all, otherwise court will pass order in the matter. "We are prima facie of the view that this is a matter concerning every citizen and all other sentiments, including religious are subservient to right to life of citizens," said the bench.
2. Danish Siddiqui, Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist, killed while covering Afghan-Taliban clashes
Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize winner Indian photojournalist who worked for Reuters news agency, has been killed in Afghanistan while covering the fierce fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban militants in Kandahar. "Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar last night (Thursday). The Indian Journalist and winner of the Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces," Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay tweeted. Siddiqui, in his early 40s, was killed during clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, reports said.
3. PM Modi asks states with rising COVID-19 cases to take proactive steps to prevent third wave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that rising COVID-19 cases in some states remain a matter of concern as he asked them to take proactive measures to rule out a third wave by moving forward with the strategy of test, track, treat and 'tika (vaccine)'. In a video interaction with chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala, where many districts have been reporting a high number of cases, Modi said the country stands at a point in its battle with the pandemic where apprehensions about a third wave are being continuously expressed.
4. ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India to face arch-rivals Pakistan in group stage
The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the groups for the Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to be hosted by the BCCI in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 17 to November 14. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s. This will see the two teams clash in the group stages of the showpiece event. The groups, selected on the basis of team rankings as of March 20, 2021, see defending champions the West Indies pooled along with former champions England, Australia and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s, with two qualifiers from Round 1 joining them. Group 2 will comprise of former champions India and Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the other two qualifiers from Round 1.
5. Sensex, Nifty end flat after scaling fresh lifetime highs
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended flat after scaling fresh intra-day peaks today amid a mixed trend in global markets. After surging to a lifetime peak of 53,290.81 in opening session, the 30-share BSE index ended 18.79 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 53,140.06, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 0.80 points or 0.01 per cent to 15,923.40. HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and PowerGrid were among the gainers.
