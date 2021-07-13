Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of July 13, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of July 13, 2021:

Days after a major reshuffle of the Modi ministry, the government reconstituted the powerful cabinet committees, bringing in Union ministers Smriti Irani, Bhupender Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal as the new members of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs headed by the prime minister. Union ministers Arjun Munda, Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur have been included in the rejigged Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. The rejigged Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth comprises PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The government is going to introduce 17 new Bills in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on July 19. With the much awaited Cabinet reshuffle finally done and dusted, it is time for governance again. The bills include changes in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) - replacing the Ordinance enabling prepackaged resolution schemes for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and allowing corporate debtors to propose a resolution plan for the stressed company. Besides, the Centre will also introduce the Deposit Insurance Bill, increase insurance cover to Rs 5 lakh. However, the much-awaited cryptocurrency Bill has been delayed and is not listed in the Lok Sabha Bulletin of the session.

Congress leader HK Patil today said that party leader Nana Patole's 'under watch' statement regarding was misconstrued and was taken out of context. On NCP and Shiv Sena attacking Nana Patole, Patil said that the parties should not speak such things. "Rajdharma doesn't allow anything which creates inconvenience for the alliance partner," he said. He further said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is strong and stable while adding that it will deliver well and will continue for the full tenure. Talking about the Speaker's post in the Assembly he said it is well settled that the speaker post in Assembly is of Congress and senior leaders of the alliance have spoken about that.

India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma, who was admired for being a gutsy middle-order batsman at the peak of his prowess, died today after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in the national capital. He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. Sharma reportedly collapsed at home after returning from his morning walk. In his international career, Sharma played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs in which he made 883. He also picked up one wicket each in the two formats to his credit.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 397 points today, tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC twins and Reliance Industries amid positive domestic as well as global cues. The 30-share BSE index ended 397.04 points or 0.76 per cent higher at 52,769.73, and the broader NSE Nifty surged 119.75 points or 0.76 per cent to 15,812.35. ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging nearly 3 per cent, followed by HDFC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, NTPC and M&M. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Dr Reddy's, Maruti and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.