Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of January 7, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 7, 2022:

In view of the violations of the odd-even formula for opening of shops dealing in nonessential items, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today asked all district magistrates to number all shops under their jurisdictions by Saturday. The authority also directed the district magistrates and officials to ensure that only one weekly market is allowed to open in a municipal zone following all Covid protocols. The DDMA in its earlier order on December 28 had directed that shops and establishments dealing in nonessential goods and services, malls and weekly markets would be allowed to open on alternate days as per odd-even system depending on their numbers. They are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm. Shops within mall too are allowed to open on the odd-even formula.

A Central team probing the "serious lapses" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his Ferozepur visit reached the town today, while the Punjab government submitted a report to Centre saying an FIR has been registered in the matter. The three-member committee, constituted by the Union Home Ministry on Thursday, is seeking full details about the sequence of events that unfolded during Modi's January 5 visit, sources told news agency PTI. Amid foggy weather conditions, the team visited the Pyarayana flyover near Ferozepur in the morning and interacted with senior Punjab Police and civil administration officials. The Centre has advised the committee to submit its report at the earliest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that more than 90 per cent of India's adult population has received single dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The Prime Minister was speaking after virtually inaugurating the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata. He said that today, more than 90 per cent of India's adult population has received single dose of the vaccine. "Within just five days, more than 1.5 crore children have also been administered the first dose," he said. Dedicating the achievement to the entire country and every government, Modi especially thanked the scientists of the country, the vaccine manufacturers and the people in the health sector for this achievement.

The Union Health Ministry today termed as "highly ill-informed" and "misleading" media reports suggesting that approval for the Covaxin vaccine in the 15-18 age group has been given despite the WHO not having accorded Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to its use in this age bracket. The guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health at no place mention about EUL by WHO, it said. Such reports are highly ill-informed, misleading and far from the truth, it said in a statement. The guidelines issued by the Ministry on December 27, 2021, under the heading "New beneficiaries aged 15-18 years" state that "For such beneficiaries, option for vaccination would only be available for Covaxin as this is the only vaccine with EUL for the age-group 15-18", it said in a statement. The EUL by CDSCO, the national regulator, for Covaxin vaccine for age group 12-18 age group was accorded on December 24, 2021.

Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 143 points today, boosted by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, TCS and ICICI Bank amid a mixed trend in global markets. The 30-share index ended 142.81 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 59,744.65. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 66.80 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 17,812.70. Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 1.79 per cent, followed by TCS, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Titan were among the laggards.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 04:22 PM IST