Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of January 6, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 6, 2022:

Maharashtra police officers above the age of 55 years have been advised not to go for duty and can work from their homes, State home minister Dilip Walse Patil informed today. "Covid-19 guidelines are issued by the Chief Secretary and we should abide by them to keep ourselves safe from the virus. Police officers above 55 years of age are advised not to go for duty, they can work from their homes", Patil said. The Director General of Police (DGP) office had earlier issued a circular stating that special measures should be undertaken by all the superintendents and commissioners of police to ensure police personnel aged 55 years and above are not posed at any risk in the wake of the Omicron variant outbreak.

Delhi Police today arrested a second year engineering student from Jorhat in Assam in the "Bulli Bai" case, the fourth person nabbed for their alleged involvement in the app that has listed hundreds of Muslim women for "auction", an official said. Niraj Bishnoi, 21, is the "main conspirator" in the case and will be reaching Delhi, he said. Bishnoi, a resident of Jorhat who studies in Bhopal, is also the creator of the "Bulli Bai" app on the platform GitHub as well as the main Twitter account holder of "Bulli Bai", police said. He was arrested by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police. The cyber cell of Mumbai Police, which is also probing the case, has made three arrests -- a 19-year-old woman, alleged to be the main culprit, from Uttarakhand, a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru and another 21-year-old, also from Uttarakhand.

Maharashtra health department today said the state government is not considering lockdown as of now as there is no demand for medical oxygen. "No consideration of lockdown as of now. Maharashtra govt will consider a lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions after medical oxygen demand for the state goes beyond 800 metric tonnes per day or more than 40% of COVID-19 beds in hospitals are occupied", the department said. The health department also said that the third wave might peak in mid-February and subside by mid-March. "This current surge in COVID-19 cases may peak in mid February and may subside by mid March", it said.

The Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee to probe the security lapses that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur. The committee will submit its report in three days. An official spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office today said that the committee would comprise Justice (Retd) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice Anurag Verma. "The committee shall submit its report within three days," added the spokesperson. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 621 points today, weighed by deep losses in index majors HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and TCS amid a sell-off in global markets. World stocks spiralled lower after minutes of Federal Reserve's recent meeting indicated that the US central bank may hike interest rates faster to cool inflation, traders said. The 30-share BSE index ended 621.31 points or 1.03 per cent lower at 59,601.84. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 179.35 points or 1 per cent to 17,745.90. Tech Mahindra the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2.5 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, HDFC, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and TCS.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 04:19 PM IST