Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of January 5, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 5, 2022:

In a "major security lapse", Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday due to blockade by some protesters and returned without attending an event at a martyrs' memorial. Reacting sharply, the Union Home Ministry asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the serious lapse and take strict action. The PM also could not attend a rally in Punjab's Ferozepur. According to a ministry statement, the PM landed this morning at Bathinda in Punjab from where he was to go to the national martyrs' memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, he waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear. "When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the national martyrs' memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police," the statement said. Around 30 kms away from the national martyrs memorial in Hussainiwala, when Modi's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. "The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister," the statement said.

Maharashtra government will not immediately impose a lockdown, however, it will introduce additional restrictions to combat virus infection amid rising COVID-19 and Omicron variant cases in the state. The government is likely to issue fresh guidelines soon. This was the outcome of the meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar this morning at Mantralaya in the presence of Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope and senior bureaucrats which took stock of the situation. A senior bureaucrat said DCM will brief the outcome of the meeting to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and thereafter new guidelines of new curbs will be issued.

Renowned social worker Sindhutai Sapkal was today buried at Pune in Maharashtra with full state honours. Sapkal, 74, fondly called the "mother of orphaned children" for her work, died at a private hospital on Tuesday night. She was buried at the Thosar Paga burial ground as per the traditions of the Mahanubhav sect. Several dignitaries, senior officials of the Pune district administration and the police department, and a large number of people from different walks of life paid their last respect to Sapkal. Besides the Padma Shri award, Sapkal had received more than 750 awards and honours. She used the award money to build shelters for orphans.

41 out of 60 COVID-19 infected passengers on board a cruise ship, which returned to Mumbai from Goa, have so far been shifted to institutional quarantine facilities, a civic spokesperson said today. The other 19 passengers who had tested positive for the viral infection were still on the ship, he said, adding that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted RT-PCR tests of 1,827 people on board the cruise on Tuesday night and their reports were expected later in the day. Except for the COVID-19 infected people, the civic body did not allow any other passengers to disembark from the ship after it arrived here on Tuesday evening. Seven-day home quarantine will be mandatory for the passengers whose RT-PCR test reports come out negative, the official said.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 04:24 PM IST