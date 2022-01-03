Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of January 3, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 3, 2022:

Punjab Polls: Congress to give Rs 5k, Rs 15k, Rs 20k to each girl after passing Class 5, Class 10 and Class 12

Navjot Singh Sidhu,Congress leader in Punjab promised Rs 5000 & Rs 15000 each to girl students on passing Class 5 & Class 10, respectively. He also said, "We'll give Rs 20,000 to each girl student when she passes Class 12. To help girl students pursue higher studies, we'll give them computer tablets." Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday alleged that the BJP is using central agencies to arm-twist and browbeat political opponents, and trigger defections.

Watch Video: Chinese soldiers unflurs national flag in Galwan valley, Indian Army says it 'does not violate the demilitarised zone'

Army sources said that a video from an official Chinese media handle on twitter, which shows a Chinese flag being unfurled in Galwan valley, does not violate the demilitarised zone between the two countries in the area, a report by NDTV said. In other words, the flag is being flown in undisputed Chinese-held areas, and not near the bend of the river where Indian and Chinese soldiers had clashed in June 2020. The video and the tweet says, "China's national flag rise over Galwan Valley on the New Year Day of 2022." The tweet claims that this flag is special since it once flew over Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

'Bulli Bai' controversy: Centre working with Delhi, Mumbai police, says Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mumbai Police has also filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on 'Bulli Bai' application hosted by GitHub platform. On Monday, West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the 'Bulli Bai' app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a tweet on Sunday said, "Government of India is working with police organisations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter."

COVID-19: Vaccination for children aged 15-18 years begins from today; see pics

COVID-19 vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age bracket of 15-18 years began on Monday across the country. As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years was scheduled to begin from January 3, 2022, while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022.

Markets make a perfect start to New Year, as Sensex zooms nearly 1,000 points on all-round buying

The stock market indices closed higher on first day of trading in the New Year. Indices enticed some more traction and added more points on the Street on the back of solid gains in financial shares and select index heavyweights. BSE Sensex rallied 929 points or 1.6 percent. The broader Nifty50 closed 272 points 17,625 levels, led by banks and financials.Bank Nifty index was up 2.65 percent at 36,421 on the closing bell. Among financials, the Bajaj twins - Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers on the BSE, up above 3.38 per cent and 3.47 per cent, respectively. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were up above 2 per cent each.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:29 PM IST