Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of January 27, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 27, 2022:

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority today decided to lift weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides permitting restaurants and bars to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity, in view of improving COVID-19 situation. The decision was made at a meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. He, however, postponed the decision to reopen schools for the next meeting, officials said. The government offices have also been allowed to reopen with 50 per cent staff, they said. Another decision taken at the meeting was to allow marriage ceremonies with maximum 200 guests in open areas and up to 50 per cent capacity at indoor venues. The night curfew imposed on weekdays from 10 pm to 5 am will continue.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) whether it will ask President Ramnath Kovind to resign for having praised Tipu Sultan as a 'historical warrior' and 'freedom fighter' in the Karnataka Assembly in 2017. Raut's statement comes following protests by BJP and Bajrang Dal over the Maharashtra government's move to "rename" a refurbished sports complex in Mumbai after 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan. "President Kovind went to Karnataka and praised Tipu Sultan that he was a historical warrior, freedom fighter. So, will you ask for the President's resignation too? BJP should clarify this. This is drama," Raut said. "BJP thinks that only they have history's knowledge. Everyone's sitting down to write a new history, these historians are here to change history. We know about Tipu Sultan, don't need to learn from BJP," he added.

The Supreme Court today directed Maharashtra Police to not to arrest BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for 10 days in an attempt-to-murder case registered in Sindhudurg district. Disposing of the pre-arrest bail plea of Rane, son of Union minister Narayan Rane, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked him to surrender before the trial court in the meanwhile, and seek regular bail in the matter. The Bombay High Court on January 17 had refused to grant pre-arrest bail to Rane in the case, noting that a balance was needed between conflicting considerations of personal liberty and a proper investigation in the matter. The case relates to alleged attack on a Shiv Sena activist in the coastal district.

The government today officially handed over Air India to the Tata Group. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan said the group is very happy to have Air India back in its fold. Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told reporters that Air India has been handed over to Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company, which is the successful bidder. "Now, the new owners (of the airline) are Talace," Pandey noted. Speaking to reporters, Chandrasekharan said, "We are totally delighted that the takeover process of Air India is complete." "We are very happy to have Air India back in the Tata group. We look forward to working with everyone to create a world-class airline," he added.

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 581 points today, in tandem with a global selloff after the US Federal Reserve signalled policy tightening from March. The 30-share index ended 581.21 points or 1.00 per cent lower at 57,276.94. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 167.80 points or 0.97 per cent to 17,110.15. HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, skidding over 4 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra Dr Reddy's, Wipro, TCS, Titan and Infosys. On the other hand, Axis Bank, SBI, Maruti and Kotak Bank were among the gainers.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 07:19 PM IST