Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of January 26, 2022; watch video

The grandest flypast with 75 aircraft to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations was the highlight of the 73rd Republic Day Parade today where India displayed its military might and vibrant cultural heritage on Rajpath, with the ceremonial event this year being drastically scaled down in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Showcased at the Republic Day parade were the Centurion tank, PT-76 tank, 75/24 Pack howitzer and OT-62 TOPAZ armoured personnel carrier that played a major role in defeating Pakistan in the 1971 war. The ceremony began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation in paying homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, a monument to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs were present at the solemn ceremony.

Known for celebrating India's diverse culture with his sartorial choices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept up with the tradition by sporting a unique Uttarakhand traditional cap on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. This year dropping the idea of donning a bright turban with a long trail, PM Modi opted to wear a unique traditional cap of Uttarakhand on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day. The cap was embellished with Brahmakamal inspired brooch. Brahmakamal is the state flower of Uttarakhand that PM uses whenever he visits Kedarnath for pooja. He also honoured the tradition of Northeastern India by wearing a stole which was gifted to him during his visit to Manipur and teamed it up with his statement kurta-churidar and the traditional sleeveless jacket with a V-neck, as he paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial on 73rd Republic Day.

Over 21 million new coronavirus cases were reported around the world last week, representing the highest number of weekly cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organisation. The global health body also emphasised that the Omicron variant is becoming dominant due to its significant growth advantage, higher secondary attack rate and observed reproduction number as compared to the Delta. The COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, released on Tuesday by the WHO, said that globally, the number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 5 per cent in the past week. As of January 23 this year, over 346 million confirmed cases and over 5.5 million deaths have been reported in total.

The Central government should continue the financial assistance to states which it has been giving since the implementation of GST for at least two more years in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said today. Speaking to reporters after unfurling the National Flag on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Pawar, who also handles the Finance portfolio, said finance ministers from other states have also made a similar demand. "We are keeping an eye on the Union budget. Since the GST (Goods and Services Tax) regime was introduced five years ago, every state has been getting a certain amount from the Center but it will be stopped now. We are appealing to the Centre to continue extending this help for two more years considering the pandemic situation," he said.

A Delhi Court while framing charges of sedition against Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam noted that in his speeches Imam appears to be "skeptical of the ideas of secularism and democracy." ''The accused in his speeches has made vituperative utterances against even the father of the nation. He seems to be skeptical of the ideas of secularism and democracy that has come about post constitution'', the Court observed. "It is indeed correct at one level to say that the accused has lambasted almost every institution, Constitution, and ideas of democracy and secularism as practiced, and the entire polity," the court observed. Court gave its observation in detailed order uploaded on the court's website on Tuesday.

Wednesday, January 26, 2022