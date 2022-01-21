Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of January 21, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 21, 2022:

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate merged with flame at National War Memorial

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was merged with the flame at the National War Memorial today. In a short ceremony, a part of the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame was taken and merged with the flame at the NWM, which is 400 metres away on the other side of India Gate. Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal B R Krishna presided over the ceremony. The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. It was inaugurated by the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, on January 26, 1972.

COVID-19 vaccination drive for 12 to 14 years age group will start only after more scientific data evolves: Govt

The Covid vaccination drive for the 12 to 14 years age group will start only after more scientific data evolves, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Thursday. "As scientific evidence evolves, we will be expanding the coverage of vaccination to this age group. We will take decision on the basis of scientific data in this regard," he said while addressing the media on the current Covid surge in India. NITI Aayog's Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul said that vaccinating this age bracket is an important objective. "We will take decision on this when we will have compete scientific evidence," he said.

PM Modi says ‘Beti Patao’ instead of ‘Beti Padhao’, gets trolled with hilarious memes

While addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi accidently landed up in mispronunciation. His slip of tongue moment went viral on social media, where he could be heard saying 'Beti Patao’ instead of ‘Beti Padhao’. PM Modi ideally wanted to address about the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative of the country, but his faltered speech changed the entire meaning of the word and idea communicated. 'Patao' in hindi gets to convey on 'dating' or flirting while, the actual term being 'Padhao' holds to 'educating' a girl child. Netizens trolled PM Modi and sarcastically blamed the teleprompter to have gone wrong. "Beti Patao??? Did the teleprompter betray,,," Twitter users questioned in hilarious way.

FPJ Legal: Thane court sends Kalicharan Maharaj to 14-day judicial custody over remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

A court in Maharashtra's Thane on Friday remanded controversial Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj in 14-day judicial custody in a case of alleged derogatory remarks he had made against Mahatma Gandhi. A team from the Naupada police station in Thane city had on Wednesday night arrested him from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, where he was lodged in jail in a similar case. He was brought here on Thursday evening on a transit remand and was presented in a court on Friday morning. Thane's judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) S V Metil Patil sent him to judicial custody. Heavy police deployment was made at the court.

Bears tighten grip as key benchmark indices end lower for fourth straight session; IT, telecom stocks plundered

The benchmark stock market indices witnessed volatility and ended lower on January 21. At day's close, Sensex was down 427.44 points or 0.72 percent at 59,037.18. The broader Nifty shed 139.80 points or 0.79 percent at 17617.20. Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said Indian equity markets corrected this week in line with the global market selloff. The rise in US bond yields and the expected tightening of monetary policy by Central Banks is weighing on investor sentiments. The 10 year US treasury yield moved higher this week, hitting 2-year high. BSE 30 and NSE 50 index corrected by 3 percent this week. Despite the weak market correction, the BSE small-cap index hit a new high this week and outperformed the large indices.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:25 PM IST