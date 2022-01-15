Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of January 15, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 15, 2022:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls that are scheduled to begin on Feb 10, the BJP said today while releasing its first list of candidates. While addressing the press conference, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "We are releasing a list of candidates for 57 out of 58 seats in the first phase and for 48 out of 55 in the second phase." "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur seat. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to contest from Sirathu assembly segment," he said. Earlier, it was reported that the Chief Minister would also contest from Ayodhya. However, this report now stands nullified.

The Congress today released its first list of 86 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, fielding Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Chamkaur Sahib and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East. The party has also fielded Punjab deputy chief ministers -- Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak and Om Prakash Soni from Amritsar Central, the seats they already represent. Controversial Punjabi singer Sidhu Mussewala, who joined the Congress sometime ago will contest from Mansa and actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood from Moga.

Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have formed an alliance for the Goa Assembly polls. The coalition will fight on 15-16 seats out of the 40 seats. The Shiv Sena is upset at being given a cold shoulder by the Congress over its proposal to repeat the Maharashtra coalition experiment in Goa. Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday had said the political situation it Goa is such that the Congress cannot go beyond single digit if it contests the polls in the coastal state on its own. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had earlier this week said that the party was in talks with Congress and Trinamool Congress for an alliance.

The West Bengal Election Commission today postponed polls to four municipal corporations by three weeks to February 12 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. According to a notification issued by the SEC, polls to Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Chandernagore Municipal Corporation, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and Asansol Municipal Corporation would now be held on February 12 instead of January 22. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm, it said. Earlier in the day, the state government sent a letter to the SEC, giving its consent to reschedule the election dates, owing to the present pandemic situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that startups are going to be the backbone of new India and said that January 16 will be celebrated as 'National Startup Day'. "Start-ups are going to be the backbone of new India. When India completes 100 years of independence, startups will have an important role. Country's innovators are making the country proud globally," the Prime Minister said during his interaction with startups across different sectors. The Prime Minister also highlighted that India's startup ecosystem is "continuously discovering and improving itself." "It is in a constant state of learning and changing," the PM added.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 04:28 PM IST