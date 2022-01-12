Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of January 12, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 12, 2022:

After Swami Prasad Maurya, another cabinet minister in Yogi government Dara Singh Chauhan quit today. He is the second OBC leader to quit team Yogi ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. "I worked with dedication but I am resigning as I am hurt by this government's oppressive attitude towards the backward, deprived sections, Dalits, farmers and unemployed youth and the neglect of quota for the backward and Dalits," Chauhan wrote in his resignation letter. Talking to the media, Chauhan said he is yet to take a call on his future course of action. Meanwhile, since yesterday, two ministers and four MLAs have quit so far.

The Wardha police arrested Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj today in connection with a case registered against him here in Maharashtra for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. The seer was brought here around 5 am from Raipur in Chhattisgarh, where he was lodged in a jail in connection with a similar case registered against him there, sub-divisional officer of police Piyush Jagtap said. He was produced before the court of a local magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody. The case against the religious leader was registered at Wardha city police station on December 29, 2021.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today said the numbers of COVID-19 cases and its fast spreading variant Omircon were slowing coming down in the city, and appealed to citizens to get vaccinated against the viral infection. In a recorded video message issued by the mayor's office, Pednekar said out of those who died due to COVID-19 so far since February 2021, 94 per cent people were unvaccinated. The Maharashtra capital on Tuesday reported 11,647 new COVID-19 cases, a drop of 2,001 from the previous day and fourth straight day of downward trend, taking the tally to 9,39,867, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a successful flight test of a hypersonic missile he claimed would remarkably increase the country's nuclear "war deterrent." The report by North Korean state media today came a day after the militaries of the United States, South Korea and Japan said they detected North Korea firing a suspected ballistic missile into its eastern sea. The Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday's launch involved a hypersonic glide vehicle, which after its release from the rocket booster demonstrated "glide jump flight" and "corkscrew maneuvering" before hitting a sea target 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) away. Photos released by the agency showed a missile mounted with a pointed cone-shaped payload soaring into the sky while leaving a trail of orange flames and Kim watching from a small cabin with top officials.

The BSE gauge Sensex surged over 500 points to recapture the key 61,000-level today as participants pinned hopes on robust quarterly results by companies. Extending its winning run for the fourth straight session, the 30-share Sensex settled 533.15 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 61,150.04. Intra-day, the index touched its highest point at 61,218.19. Similarly, the NSE benchmark Nifty rose 156.60 points or 0.87 per cent to end at 18,212.35. On the Sensex chart, M&M, Bharti Airtel, RIL, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel were among major gainers -- rising as much as 4.68 per cent. In contrast, TCS, Titan, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Nestle closed in the red.

