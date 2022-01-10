Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of January 10, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 10, 2022:

FPJ Legal: SC constitutes three-member committee headed by former SC judge to probe PM Modi security lapse

The Supreme Court on Monday constituted a Committee headed by a retired apex court judge to probe the security lapse that took place during the recent Punjab visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli was hearing a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged security breach during PM Modi's Punjab visit. Earlier on Friday, Senior advocate Maninder Singh appearing for petitioner Lawyers' Voice told the Supreme Court that the breach in Prime Minister's security is not merely a law and order problem, it falls under Special Protection Groups (SPG) Act.

COVID-19: India begins administering 'precaution doses' to senior citizens, healthcare workers; see pics

The administration of 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country began on Monday. All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account. The precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose. The Ministry of Health and Welfare has recommended that precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities will be the same as given previously. It had also informed that the senior citizens with co-morbidities will not be required to produce a doctor's certificate or prescription at the time of administration of the precaution dose.

NCW chairperson asks Twitter to block Siddharth's account over 'misogynist' comments on shuttler Saina Nehwal

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday wrote to Twitter India "to immediately block actor Siddharth's tweet on shuttler Saina Nehwal. "The comment is misogynist and outrageous to the modestly of woman amounting to disrespect and insult to dignity of woman on social media platform," read the letter. On January 6, the Tamil actor who is a staunch opposer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had responded to Nehwal's tweet with a demeaning comment. He said, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna.”

Supreme Court dismisses plea asking for action against China for spreading COVID-19 virus as biological weapon; calls it 'publicity stunt'

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea alleging that China is deliberately spreading the COVID-19 virus as a biological weapon. A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh dismissed a plea filed by a Karnataka-based lawyer who has contended that virgin coconut oil can dissolve the virus and sought directions to the Central government to stop China from spreading the virus. The Bench said the petition was only a publicity move. "Is it the court's job to see what is the international ramification, whether China is committing genocide or not? What kind of petition is this? You want this virgin coconut oil to dissolve the virus. What is going on? It seems you wanted to file a petition just to appear before this court. Nothing else," the Bench said.

Sensex, Nifty end above key psychological levels amid mixed Asian market cues; banking, auto stocks sizzle

The stock market closed the day's trading on a high on January 10. Markets witnessed further upsurge and the key element was that both the benchmark indices managed to close above the psychological levels of 60,000 and 18,000 despite lingering concerns of steadily rising Omicron variant cases. At close, the Sensex was up 650.98 points or 1.09 percent at 60,395.63. The Nifty was up 190.60 points or 1.07 percent at 18,003.30. About 2472 shares have advanced, 948 shares declined, and 88 shares are unchanged.

