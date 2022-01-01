Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of January 1, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 1, 2022:

At least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by a heavy rush of devotees in the early hours today. J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said preliminary information from the scene suggests there was a minor altercation among some young boys, and within seconds, there was a stampede situation. "Police and officials of the civil administration were quick to respond, and the order within the crowd was immediately restored, but by that time, the damage had been done," he said. The stampede occurred around 2.30 am near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine located atop the Trikuta hills, about 50 km from Jammu.

More than ten ministers and at least 20 MLAs in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus so far, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said today. Queried on the possibility of imposition of more curbs, Pawar said the state government is keeping a tab on the increasing number of patients. "If the number of patients continues to rise then there will be strict restrictions. To avoid strict restriction everybody should follow norms," he said. Pawar's warning came a day after Maharashtra reported 8,067 fresh coronavirus positive cases, as much as 50 per cent more than Thursday. The state government, in fresh guidelines issued on Thursday night, capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50.

In some relief for consumers on New Year, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 102.50 effective from January 1, 2022. The 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1998.50 in Delhi from today, sources told ANI. It will provide some relief to restaurants, eateries and tea stalls etc which constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder. Last month on December 1, prices of 19 kg LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 100 bringing the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders to Rs 2,101 in Delhi which was the second-highest price of 19 kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when it cost around Rs 2,200 per cylinder.

Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across banks are all set to increase service charges per transaction from today, following an order from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and customers will have to Rs 1 more beyond the permissible free transactions for cash as well as non-cash purposes. As per the RBI notification dated June 10, 2021, from January 1, 2022, banks have been permitted to charge Rs 21, instead of Rs 20 with applicable taxes, if any, shall be additionally payable. However, the customers are eligible for five free transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions) every month from their own bank ATMs.

As the renewed ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir completes one year next month, troops of the two countries today exchanged sweets to mark the New Year along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, a defence spokesman said. Considering the ongoing ceasefire along the border, this gesture is aimed at further enhancing peace and harmony in the union territory, he said. "At the beginning of 2022, to promote mutual trust and tranquillity, the Indian Army exchanged sweets and greetings with the Pakistan Army at Poonch and Mendhar crossing points," the spokesman said.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 06:44 PM IST