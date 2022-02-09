Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 9, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 9, 2022:

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today launched the party's manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra-2022' for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. "The Congress party believes that the people of Uttar Pradesh deserve a government that puts the development and well-being of people at the center of its agenda. The people of the state need such a political system that can bring positive changes in their lives. UP Congress's Unnati Vidhan will prepare the way for this," said Priyanka Gandhi. "Cases filed against journalists will be abolished and those who are lodged in jail illegally will be released. Five additional seats will be added to the Legislative Council for groups such as craftsmen, weavers, farmers and ex-servicemen," she said.

A single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, hearing petitions seeking relief regarding wearing of hijab in colleges, today referred the case to a larger bench. "This is a fit case for inquiry by the Chief Justice. The bench of the Chief Justice has the authority to form an extended bench to hear the case. "This matter needs urgent hearing, submit complaints and documents to the bench of Chief Justice," Justice Krishna S. Dixit said. The decision on interim order regarding uniform and wearing of hijab shall also be taken by the Chief Justice, he added. Meanwhile, Karnataka Police today prohibited gatherings, agitations or protests of any type within the area of 200-metre radius from the gates of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city for a time period of two weeks with immediate effect.

The Koregaon-Bhima Inquiry Commission has asked NCP chief Sharad Pawar to appear before it on February 23 and 24 to record evidence in connection with the January 2018 violence at a war memorial in Pune district of Maharashtra. The panel had earlier summoned Pawar in 2020 but he couldn't appear before it due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Apart from Sharad Pawar, the commission will also record the evidence of the then superintendent of police (Pune Rural) Suvez Haq, then Additional SP, Sandip Pakhale and the then Additional Commissioner, Pune, Ravindra Sengaonkar, between February 21 and February 25, the judicial commission's advocate Ashish Satpute said today.

The Ahmedabad team of the Indian Premier League will be called the Gujarat Titans, the franchise announced today. The franchise, owned by private equity firm CVC Capital and to be led by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, said the name was chosen to pay tribute to the state's rich cricketing legacy. "Debuting in the 15th season of the IPL, the Gujarat Titans will pay tribute to the state's rich cricketing legacy, which has seen it produce countless Indian international cricket legends over the years," the franchise said in statement. "The franchise is inspired by the opportunity to represent and build on this deep cricketing heritage, as well as build on its future success on the pitch." Siddharth Patel, a representative of the franchise, said, "We want this group to achieve great things for Gujarat and its many passionate fans, which is why we have chosen the name 'Titans'."

Equity benchmark Sensex surged 657 points today to reclaim the 58,000-mark following robust buying in auto, metal and banking stocks. Strong global cues also supported the domestic indices, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 657.39 points or 1.14 per cent higher at 58,465.97. Likewise, the NSE Nifty jumped 197.05 points or 1.14 per cent to end at 17,463.80. Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 4 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Wipro, and Bharti Airtel. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, ITC and PowerGrid were the laggards.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 04:24 PM IST