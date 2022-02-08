Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 8, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 8, 2022:

Dynastic parties are the biggest threat to India's democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he launched an all-out attack on the Congress and held it responsible for a host of issues, including the Emergency, the anti-Sikh riots, caste politics and the exodus of Pandits from Kashmir. Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the president's address in the Rajya Sabha, the PM, who highlighted his government's achievements in various sectors, said the Congress is creating hurdles in the country's development as an opposition party too. Modi said urban Naxals are today controlling the Congress' thought and ideology. The Congress staged a walkout from the House during the PM's address, prompting Modi to say that one needs to listen too in a democracy and alleging that the party was used to only preaching to others till now.

Amid a significant drop in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, city Mayor Kishori Pednekar today hinted that the Maharashtra capital will be unlocked by the end of this month and underlined the need for resumption of all activities. Speaking to reporters, Pednekar also said that Mumbai will achieve 100 per cent vaccination within a week. Quoting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's additional commissioner Suresh Kakani, the mayor said that the city may be unlocked by the end of this month. "It is good news for all. Everything must resume as soon as possible," Pedenkar said but cautioned citizens against lowering their guard. She said that people will have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing as per the norms.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Shivamogga district of Karnataka today following incidents of violence due to hijab row. Considering the volatility of the situation, the district administration has issued curfew orders to stop mobs and students from stone pelting. The agitating students wearing saffron shawl hoisted 'Bhagva dhwaj' in the college premises. Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has given directions to the Education Department to take a call on declaring two-day holiday for the colleges and schools based on the prevailing situation which is turning violent in the backdrop of hijab row.

The five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya today joined the ruling MDA, which is backed by the BJP. Once a formidable opposition with 17 MLAs, the Congress was left with only five MLAs after 12 legislators, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, defected to the TMC last year. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) formally handed over a letter of support to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. "We the undersigned MLAs of the Indian National Congress have decided to join the MDA (Meghalaya Democratic Alliance) government today the 8th of February, 2022. We wish to support you and the MDA to strengthen the government's arms and decision making so as to ensure that our joined efforts will take the state forward, in the general interest of its citizens," the letter stated.

Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 187 points today on fag-end buying in index majors RIL, Bajaj Finance and Titan amid a firm trend in global markets. Besides, covering-up of short positions by bears supported the late recovery in stocks, helping wipe off losses, traders said. After a see-saw session, the 30-share BSE benchmark ended 187.39 points or 0.33 per cent higher at 57,808.58. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 53.15 points or 0.31 per cent to 17,266.75. Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 3.10 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Titan. On the other hand, PowerGrid, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HDFC twins were among the losers, shedding up to 1.66 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 04:33 PM IST