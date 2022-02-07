Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 7, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 7, 2022:

Ahead of the Karnataka High Court hearing on a petition over the 'hijab' row, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today appealed to everyone to maintain peace and said his government will take steps after the court's order. He also asked educational institutions to follow mandatory uniform rules issued by the government until the court's order comes out. Speaking to reporters after landing in the national capital, Bommai said, "The matter is before the high court and it will be decided there. Therefore, I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and no one should take steps to disturb the peace." "All should follow the state's order (on uniform) and tomorrow the court's decision will come and, therefore, we will take steps," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused rivals of wrongfully claiming the legacy of farm leader Chaudhary Charan Singh and stopping the "river of development" when they were in power in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a virtual rally for three western UP districts -- Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha -- PM Modi urged farmers to ask those trying to "mislead" them how much electricity was given to the villages in their area when they were in power. Modi who was scheduled to address his first hybrid rally - both physical and virtual - but could not visit Bijnor due to inclement weather and ultimately addressed the rally digitally.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak district, was granted a three-week furlough today. Singh has been granted a 21-day furlough by the state's jail administration. Last year too, the Dera chief had been given emergency parole from sunrise to sunset to meet his ailing mother. He had also come out of jail on a couple of occasions on health grounds. Singh, 54, is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples in his 'ashram' in Sirsa. He was convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula. The Sirsa headquartered Dera has a large number of followers in poll-bound states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh

Dev D star Mahie Gill and Punjabi actor Kamal Dhaliwal joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today in presence of party's Punjab election in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and party's National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam in Chandigarh. "I want to do something for girls. I want to raise issues related to girls. Now, I have got a medium to do so," said Gill. While Punjabi actor Kamal Dhaliwal also known as 'Hobby Dhaliwal' said, "My pain is that Punjab is missing various opportunities... I want to implement BJP policies in the state." Mahie Gill has been seen on the silver screen in movies like Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Dev D, Durgamati, Pann Singh Tomar, Dabangg, Gulaal, among others. Dhaliwal has been part of Thana Sadar, Jinde Meriye Dilaawar, Angrej, Punjabian Da King Balraj Singh, Saab Bahadar, among others.

Equity benchmark Sensex crashed 1,024 points to end below the 58,000-level today, tracking a heavy sell-off in banking and financial stocks despite a largely steady trend in global markets. Concerns over unabated foreign capital outflows also affected the market sentiment, traders said. Benchmark indices started the session weak as investors remained cautious assets ahead of RBI's policy meet. However, the selling pressure deepened in the afternoon trade, they added. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 1,023.63 points or 1.75 per cent lower at 57,621.19. Similarly, the NSE Nifty slumped 302.70 points or 1.73 per cent to 17,213.60.

