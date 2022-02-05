Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 5, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 5, 2022:

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said India does not have a prime minister today but a king who believes that people should keep quiet when he takes a decision. Addressing a rally, 'Uttarakhandi Kisan Swabhiman Samvad', in Kichha, Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of leaving farmers on roads for a year amid a raging COVID-19 pandemic and said the Congress will never do that. He said his party will never shut its doors on farmers, labourers or the poor and it wants a partnership with them. "If a prime minister does not work for all he cannot be a PM. By that token, Narendra Modi is not a PM," Gandhi said. "India does not have a PM today. It has a king who believes that when the king takes a decision, everyone else should keep quiet," he said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today said that there is a shortage of vaccines for the age group of 15-17 years in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad due to which the pace of inoculations in the area has slowed down. "It has come to notice that vaccine stock for the 15-17 age group isn't enough in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. There is not even stock for today and tomorrow," said the deputy chief minister. Pawar said that the low vaccination rate is a concern and that the administration needs to take efforts to address it and speed up the drive. "This is leading to less vaccination in the 15-17 years age group in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area." He also informed that new stocks would be made available from Monday.

A chief ministerial face will decide whether 60 candidates are elected as MLAs or not, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said today, referring to the number 60, one more than 59 lawmakers needed to form government in Punjab with 117-member assembly. Without naming any party, Sidhu made the remark ahead of the announcement of the Congress' chief ministerial face by the party's former president Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Ludhiana for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls. Sidhu also stressed that a person who has a roadmap for Punjab and who enjoys the people's trust can only ensure 60 contestants get elected as legislators.

A day after the Congress omitted his name from its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Punjab polls, senior party leader Manish Tewari today said he would have been "pleasantly surprised" if he had been included. He also said the reasons for his name not being on the list were not a state secret and had been a public affair for a while now. The Congress on Friday released a list of 30 star campaigners for the February 20 Punjab Assembly elections and left out names of Tewari and Ghulam Nabi Azad, who are among the prominent members of the 'G-23' leaders who had written to the party leadership seeking an organisational overhaul. However, some other members of the 'G-23' such as Anand Sharma and Bhupinder Singh Hooda were included in the list.

Faced with months of reported complaints by senior players over his rigid coaching style and an apparently uncompromising Cricket Australia board of directors, Justin Langer resigned as coach of the Australian men's cricket team today. The announcement was made in a statement from Langer's management company DSEG while Langer was flying from Melbourne to his hometown of Perth. "DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men's cricket team," the statement said. "The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately." Meanwhile, Cricket Australia confirmed that Andrew McDonald has been appointed as the interim head coach of the senior men's team.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 04:21 PM IST