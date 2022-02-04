Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 4, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 4, 2022:

Launching a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that if they get a chance, the "fake Samajwadis" will stop the Minimum Support Price (MSP) from being given into the accounts of the farmers. Addressing the 'Jan Chaupal' in Western Uttar Pradesh virtually, the Prime Minister said, "If they get a chance, these fake 'Samajwadis' will stop the thousands of crores of rupees the farmers are getting. These fake 'Samajwadis' will stop the MSP money from going into the bank accounts of farmers. The free ration you are getting in this COVID period, these fake 'Samajwadis' will snatch it too." Slamming the Opposition for spreading rumours regarding the provision of MSP to the farmers, PM Modi said that they have no other weapon left other than spreading rumours and lies.

Facebook's owner Meta Platforms saw its stock market value slump by more than $230 billion, in a record daily loss for a US firm, the BBC reported. Its shares fell 26.4 per cent after quarterly figures disappointed investors. Meta also said that Facebook's daily active users (DAUs) had dropped for the first time in its 18-year history. The company's share price slide saw Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's net worth fall by $31 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The drop in Zuckerberg's personal fortune was equivalent to the annual gross domestic product of Estonia, the BBC reported. Even after that drop, Zuckerberg has an estimated net worth of almost $90 billion, which means he is still one of the richest people in the world, the report said.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi will get Z-category security with CRPF commandos protecting him round-the-clock, official sources told news agency PTI today. This comes a day after shots were fired at the prominent Muslim leader's car in western Uttar Pradesh. The AIMIM chief's car came under attack in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh yesterday evening, a week before assembly polls begin in the state. No one was injured in the incident, Owaisi said. His threat levels were assessed afresh after the incident, official sources said. Under 'Z' category security, the second highest, CRPF commandos will be deployed for Owaisi's security 24X7. About 16-20 armed commandos will be deployed in shifts. He will also be provided with an escort and a pilot vehicle when he travels by road.

The Enforcement Directorate in its charge sheet in the Rs 100 crore extortion and money laundering case said that former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has been taking undue advantage of the positions he held since 1992. "Anil Deshmukh took the wrong advantage of his position since 1992. He made a lot of money and property through illegal means. The illegally earned money was used in 13 companies. These are either owned by his sons or his close associates," reads the chargesheet. "Many government employees were also associated with him and he used to get work done from them," the chargesheet added. So far, ED has recorded the statements of around 51 people in the case which include several IAS, IPS officers, CA, politicians and owners of bars.

Falling the second consecutive session, equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 140 points today, tracking weakness in banking and energy stocks amid a mixed trend overseas. Investors also remained concerned over persistent foreign fund outflows, traders said. The 30-share BSE index ended 143.20 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 58,644.82. Similarly, the NSE Nifty shed 43.90 points or 0.25 per cent to close at 17,516.30. SBI was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 2 per cent, followed by M&M, NTPC, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC and PowerGrid. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 04:26 PM IST