Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 3, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 3, 2022:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today unveiled the Budget Estimates for the financial year 2022-23 is ₹45949.21 crore which exceeds the Budget Estimates of 2021-22 i.e. ₹39038.83 crore by 17.70%. This year onwards BMC will be focussing on ‘Ease of Living’ for its citizens in addition to ‘Quality of Living’. BMC has started the process of empanelment of Urban Space Designers who would study and rework the roads, footpaths and community spaces to increase the ‘Ease of Walking’. The 'Ease of Safety' on the streets will be improved by installation of street lights in locations where they are needed in more numbers giving safety to citizens including women and children. The roads department and bridges department by cement concrete roads and new bridges will improve the ‘Ease of Commute’ within the city.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad today informed that the upcoming Standard 10th and12th board exams will be conducted offline in a secure and student-friendly environment. Meanwhile, the board has announced the special measures today. Students will sit for their written exams in the school/college they study in. A familiar environment and a 'home centre' will help them feel better and will also reduce travel. Also, extra time of 30 minutes will be given for a 70 to 100 marks paper, 15 minutes extra for a 40 to 60 marks paper. Students will also be given time to prepare their strategy for writing the papers, as question papers will be given 10 minutes before the starting bell.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) want the rule of only one ideology in the country, it can never happen. He was speaking in Raipur after launching a financial assistance scheme of the Chhattisgarh government for landless labourers of rural areas. Gandhi also attacked the BJP saying the party and its ideology are taking India towards danger and added that division of the country is the biggest threat of that party. "When they ask what has been done in 70 years, they do not insult Congress, but our farmers and labourers," Gandhi said while referring to the BJP.

The government today informed Rajya Sabha that the matter of giving classical status to the Marathi language is under active consideration of the culture ministry, and a positive decision in this regard would be taken soon. "The proposal for according classical status to Marathi is under active consideration of the ministry of culture," Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy said in his written reply. To another supplementary, Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal said, the linguistics experts committee is looking into it and some shortcomings about the background of Marathi language have been removed. "The country takes pride in the Marathi language and Maratha history. The matter is under active consideration and is moving forward positively and very soon a decision will be taken on this. We will take a decision soon," the minister said.

Equity benchmark Sensex slumped 770 points to close below the 59,000-mark today as selling pressure intensified towards the fag-end amid profit-booking in IT and finance counters. Relentless foreign capital outflows also weighed on sentiment, traders said. The 30-share BSE index ended 770.31 points or 1.29 per cent lower at 58,788.02. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 219.80 points or 1.24 per cent to 17,560.20. HDFC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Infosys, L&T, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, ITC, Maruti, Titan, SBI, and Asian Paints were the gainers.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 04:25 PM IST