Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 28, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 28, 2022:

Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing conflict between the two countries began in the Gomel region of Belarus today. High-level delegations from both sides arrived at the venue on the banks of the Pripyat River to attempt a negotiated settlement in the ongoing crisis. According to the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian delegation includes the Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, the head of the parliament faction of the Servant of the People party, and a deputy foreign minister. The Russian delegation is led by former Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky. "Immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine will be the key issues at the talks," the office of the Ukrainian president informed.

A day after the conclusion of the fifth phase of elections in the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the people of the state have rejected the 'ghor parivaarvadis' (family-oriented leaders) from West to East and have shown that the "vehicle of UP will not be stranded in the lanes of caste". "Five phases of elections have concluded in Uttar Pradesh. From West to East, the 'ghor parivaarvadis' have been rejected. The people of UP have shown that the vehicle of UP will not be stranded in the lanes of caste, but it has gained pace on the highway of development. Rising above caste, respecting the national interest and opposing dynasty is the definition of Ballia," PM Modi said here while addressing a public rally.

The government today decided to send four Union ministers to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation process of Indians, including students, still stuck in the war-torn country.The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh will be going as "special envoys" of India, government sources said. Scindia will take care of evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova while Rijiju will go to Slovakia. The sources said that Puri will go to Hungary while Singh will be in Poland to manage the evacuation. The decision to send these ministers came a day after Modi asserted that ensuring the safety of Indian students and evacuating them is the government's top priority.

The Maharashtra home department today issued a government resolution (GR) stating that Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Pandey, former acting Director General of Police has been transferred to the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner. The GR also stated that Pandey should immediately take charge of Mumbai CP, while the current Mumbai CP Hemant Nagrale has been transferred to Managing Director of Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC). On February 19, Pandey who was holding additional charge of DGP was replaced by IPS officer Rajnish Seth as full time DGP. Pandey was then asked to continue with MSSC. Pandey had proceeded on leave after he handed over DGP's charge to Seth.

Benchmark BSE Sensex recovered from early lows to close higher by 389 points today, supported by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Infosys. The 30-share barometer closed at 56,247.28, up by 388.76 pts or 0.70 per cent. After a weak opening, the barometer had plunged more than 1,025 points to the day's low of 54,833.50 in line with weak global sentiments. The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange jumped by 135.50 points or 0.81 points to settle at 16,793.90. As many as 33 Nifty scrips advanced while 17 declined.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 04:41 PM IST