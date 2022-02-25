Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 25, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 25, 2022:

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital today after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Explosions sounded before dawn in Kyiv and gunfire was reported in several areas, as Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting and Ukraine's president pleaded for international help to fend off an attack that could topple his democratically elected government, cause massive casualties and ripple out damage to the global economy. Among the signs that the Ukrainian capital was increasingly threatened, the military said today that a group of Russian spies and saboteurs was seen in a district on the outskirts of Kyiv, and police told people not to exit a subway station in the city center because there was gunfire in the area.

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see a tweak in format as 10 teams will be divided into groups of five but the number of matches per side will remain 14. As per groupings, Group A comprises Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Supergiants. The Group B will have Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. The rows and columns of the groups (A and B) has been done as per IPL performances - number of titles and number of finals reached. Over the years, the IPL has been an eight-team affair where each team played each other twice at the round robin league stage to complete 14 games. However, this group league format is not new in IPL as it was once used a decade back when Pune Warriors and Kochi Tuskers Kerala were part of the league.

The Income Tax department today conducted searches at the premises of Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav in Mumbai on charges of tax evasion, officials said. A team of tax department officials is undertaking the raids against Jadhav, also the chairman of the BMC standing committee, since early morning, they said. His wife Yamini Jadhav is the party MLA from the Byculla seat. Jadhav heads the committee which sees a bulk of the expenditure of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. The I-T department action comes weeks ahead of elections to the civic body. The raids come close on the heels of the arrest of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in an alleged money laundering case by the Enforcement Department.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested in Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case, was today admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate took Malik to the hospital for medical examination. Malik has been remanded to ED custody till March 3, in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. He was sent to ED custody for seven days by a court in Mumbai in connection with the case. Earlier, ED had sought 14-day custody of the NCP leader from the court. He was arrested on Wednesday by the ED. According to the sources, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning. Soon after his arrest, Malik said that he is not scared and will fight and win.

A day after suffering their worst session in about two years, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded up to 2.5 per cent today, in line with higher global markets as the US and allies put up a united front to punish Russia with harsher sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. Snapping their seven-day losing streak, the BSE Sensex climbed 1,328.61 points or 2.44 per cent to settle at 55,858.52, while the NSE Nifty went soared 410.45 points or 2.53 per cent to 16,658.40. Barring HUL and Nestle, all Sensex shares closed with gains -- with Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC and Tech Mahindra surging as much as 6.54 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 04:33 PM IST