Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 23, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 23, 2022:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik today in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, officials said. The 62-year-old NCP leader was taken into custody after he was questioned for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area since around 8 AM. His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under the same provisions as he was evasive in his replies, the officials said. After he stepped out of the ED office in south Mumbai, Malik waved to the waiting media and said he won't bow down. "We will fight and win. We won't bow down," he said.

The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of offline board examinations for classes 10 and 12 to be conducted by the CBSE and several other boards this year, saying such petitions give "false hope" and create "confusion" among students who are going to appear in these exams. The apex court observed that the petition is "ill-advised" and "premature" and the authorities are yet to take appropriate decision with regard to conducting exams of the various boards. "Such petitions give false hope to the persons who are going to appear in the examinations. Those students will be misled by this petition. Let the authorities take decision. If the decision is wrong, challenge that decision. Here, you want to pre-empt everything," a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar told the lawyer appearing for the petitioners.

Residents of some parts of Chandigarh continued to face power outages today morning with electricity supply remaining disrupted after the employees of the electricity department went on a three-day strike against privatisation. Harried residents of Chandigarh, which is the country's first planned city, blamed the city administration for remaining a mute spectator, leaving them in lurch as the power outages crippled the city. Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari sought intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter, saying there is "chaos and anarchy" and all essential services have come to a standstill. The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday evening had invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act, banning strikes by the electricity department for six months.

US President Joe Biden has announced a set of sweeping sanctions targeting Russia's ability to do business with the West, asserting that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's decision to order troops into parts of eastern Ukraine was "a flagrant violation of international law". Announcing the "first tranche" of US sanctions on Russia for its moves against Ukraine, including on two large financial institutions, Russian sovereign debt and Russian elites and their family members, Biden said the American actions would effectively "cut off Russia's government from Western finance." In a brief address from the White House on Tuesday, Biden also announced that he was moving additional troops and equipment to "strengthen" US allies in the Baltic nations on NATO's eastern flank, but made clear they would not be there to "fight Russia".

Market gauges Sensex and Nifty extended their losing streak to the sixth session today as lingering Ukraine crisis continued to dent investor sentiment. The Sensex closed 68.62 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 57,232.06 and the Nifty ended 28.95 points or 0.12 per cent down at 17,063.25. For better part of session, both indices traded in the positive territory tracking mostly higher Asian peers as investors hoped that Western sanctions on Russia after Moscow's troop movements near Ukraine border might soften Vladimir Putin defiant tone and leave some room to avoid war. The Sensex breadth was equally divided between gains and losses. NTPC, L&T, Nestle and ICICI Bank shares dropped the most on the index.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:19 PM IST