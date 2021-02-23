Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 23, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 22, 2021:
1. Greta 'Toolkit' Case: Delhi court grants bail to activist Disha Ravi
Session Court of Patiala House Court granted bail to climate change activist Disha Ravi who was arrested in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest.
Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana grants bail to her on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 100,000 with two surety in like amount.
Meanwhile, Shantanu Muluk, Ravi's co-accused, moved a bail plea in a Delhi court on Tuesday.
The court is set to hear Shantanu Muluk's plea tomorrow.
2. Maharashtra: BJP loses Mayoral polls in Sangli Municipal Corporation; NCP's Digvijay Suryavanshi wins big
Nationalist Congress Party's Digvijay Suryavanshi has won the mayoral polls in Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation.
Digvijay Suryavashi became mayor after defeating BJP's Dhiraj Suryavanshi.
Digvijay Suryavanshi got 39 votes while BJP's Dheeraj Suryavanshi got 36 votes.
In the Sangli civic body with a strength of 78 seats, BJP had the majority of 41 seats, with Congress and NCP each with 20 and 15 seats respectively. While there are two independents.
3. Gujarat local body poll results: Big lead for BJP in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar; Congress far behind
As the counting for the local body elections in six Municipal Corporations in Gujarat progresses on Tuesday, the trending figures show that the BJP is leading in majority of the seats, but it is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is giving surprising results in Surat.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 236 seats in the elections for six municipal corporations in Gujarat, while Congress has maintained a lead in 49 seats.
Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is contesting the elections for the first time is leading 17 seats.
4. CBI quizzes TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife for an hour in coal scam case, Mamata visits nephew's residence
A CBI team examined Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira on Tuesday in connection with the coal pilferage case, officials said.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the residence of her nephew Abhishek in south Kolkata's Harish Mukherjee Road minutes before the CBI team landed there.
The CBI reached Abhishek's residence just before noon and the examination went on for around an hour, sources said.
5. Sensex, Nifty 50 end marginally higher
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Tuesday amid high volatility and tepid cues from global markets.
After gyrating 667.46 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 7.09 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 49,751.41.
After a similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty settled 32.10 points or 0.22 per cent up at 14,707.80.
(With inputs from Agencies)