Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 23, 2021

Session Court of Patiala House Court granted bail to climate change activist Disha Ravi who was arrested in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest.



Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana grants bail to her on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 100,000 with two surety in like amount.

Meanwhile, Shantanu Muluk, Ravi's co-accused, moved a bail plea in a Delhi court on Tuesday.

The court is set to hear Shantanu Muluk's plea tomorrow.