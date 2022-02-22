Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 22, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 22, 2022:

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting today blocked applications, website and social media accounts of foreign-based 'Punjab Politics TV', which is linked to banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), for allegedly attempting to use an online platform to disturb public order during assembly elections. The SFJ has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. "Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on February 18 to block the digital media resources of 'Punjab Politics TV'," it said.

The Supreme Court today directed the Maharashtra government to put "hands on hold" in the investigation against former police commissioner Param Bir Singh over the allegations of misconduct and corruption. A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said the "messy state of affairs" has "the propensity of unnecessarily shaking confidence of people in police system". When the counsel for Maharashtra asked the apex court not to record its direction to put "hands on hold" the in order, the bench recorded his assurance in the matter. "We have now put down the matter for final hearing, investigation being completed can pose problems. Mr Darius Khambata, senior advocate, has assured to put their hands on hold. We take the assurance on record," the bench said. The apex court asked the parties to file written synopsis and posted the matter for hearing on March 9.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said the COVID-19 pandemic has not ended and it is still necessary to wear mask and ramp up vaccination. After virtually inaugurating a hospital and medical college at Alibaug in Raigad district, the CM said vaccine reduces the severity of the coronavirus infection. It acts as "suraksha kawach" (protective shield), he noted. "The coronavirus pandemic has not ended yet. Question is being asked for how long we need to keep wearing masks. It is difficult to comment on it at this point. We need to use this time (when cases are declining) to ramp up vaccination," Thackeray said.

A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent, if not already underway, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. A vaguely worded decree signed by Putin did not say if troops were on the move, and it cast the order as an effort to “maintain peace.” But it appeared to dash the slim remaining hopes of averting a major conflict in Europe that could cause massive casualties, energy shortages on the continent and economic chaos around the globe. Putin’s directive came hours after he recognized the separatist areas in a rambling, fact-bending discourse on European history. The move paved the way to provide them military support, antagonizing Western leaders who regard such a move as a breach of world order, and set off a frenzied scramble by the U.S. and others to respond.

The BSE benchmark Sensex plummeted about 383 points to close at 57,300-level today, tracking massive selloffs in global markets. After sinking about 1,300 points in early deals, the Sensex staged a sharp recovery but still ended 382.91 points or 0.66 per cent lower at 57,300.68. The NSE Nifty too reclaimed part of its early losses before closing 114.45 points or 0.67 per cent lower at 17,092.20. On the Sensex chart, Tata Steel, TCS and SBI fell the most, losing as much as 3.64 per cent. Of the 30 Sensex constituents, 20 closed in the red. "Escalations in Ukraine tensions with Russia recognising two pro-Russian rebel regions have aggravated the crisis. The economic consequences are already visible in higher crude and gold prices," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 04:18 PM IST