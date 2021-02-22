Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 22, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 22, 2021:

The Congress government in Puducherry fell today after Chief Minister V Narayanasamy resigned ahead of the confidence vote sought by him in the Assembly after his government was reduced to a minority due to a spate of resignations of party MLAs and a DMK legislator over the past few days. Narayanasamy met the Lt Governor and submitted the resignation of his cabinet, as the ruling side's strength was reduced to 11 as against the 14 of the opposition. The opposition, led by NR Congress chief and Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy said it has no plans to stake claim to form the government as of now and that discussions would be held.

The Bombay High Court today granted interim bail for six months on medical grounds to ailing poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The court said it could not be a "mute spectator" and permit 82-year-old Rao's health condition to deteriorate in custody. A bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale said there existed no doubt that given his current medical condition, Rao would face "acceleration and intensification of ailments" if he continued to remain in custody. It noted that medical facilities at the Taloja jail's hospital in neighbouring Navi Mumbai were inadequate.

Mohan Delkar, Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel today, police said. The body of Delkar (58), a seven-term MP from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, was found at a Marine Drive hotel in south Mumbai, a police official said. The official declined to comment on reports that a suicide note in Gujarati was also found with the body of the Independent MP. Delkar was in May 2019 elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, his seventh term in the House.

Following a rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nagpur, schools, colleges, and coaching classes will remain closed till March 7, said Power Minister Nitin Raut today. Raut, who is the guardian minister of Nagpur city, said that main markets will remain shut on weekends. However, hotels and restaurants can run at 50 per cent capacity. This comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave a stern warning to the people saying there will be a total lockdown if they don't start following the guidelines.

Extending its losses for the fifth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 1,145 points today, tracking heavy losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC and TCS amid negative cues from global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 1,145.44 points or 2.25 per cent lower at 49,744.32. The broader NSE Nifty sank 306.05 points or 2.04 per cent to finish at 14,675.70.

(With input from agencies)