Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 18, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 18, 2022:

The CBI today questioned Ramkrishna in view of fresh facts emerging in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged abuse of co-location facility in the NSE, officials said. The agency has also opened look out circulars against Ramkrishna, another former CEO Ravi Narain and former COO Anand Subramanian to prevent them from leaving the country. The central probe agency had booked a owner and promoter of Delhi-based OPG Securities Pvt. Ltd, Sanjay Gupta and other in connection with alleged abuse of NSE co-location facility to make gains by getting early access to the stock market, they said. The agency was also probing unidentified officials of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and NSE, Mumbai and other unknown persons.

A special court today awarded death penalty to 38 convicts and sentenced 11 others to life imprisonment in the case related to the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, which had claimed 56 lives and left over 200 injured. The pronouncement of the quantum of punishment by judge A R Patel came nearly 14 years after the deadly blasts. The court had convicted 49 persons and acquitted 28 others in the case on February 8. As many as 21 explosions had ripped through the city on July 26, 2008, within a span 70 minutes. In the over 7,000-page judgement, the court termed the case as the rarest of rare and ordered that 38 convicts in the case be hanged till death, while 11 others were awarded life imprisonment till death, public prosecutor Arvind Patel told reporters.

Russia today welcomed India's position on the Ukraine crisis, amid spike in tensions between the NATO countries and Moscow over the situation in the eastern European nation. The reaction came a day after India said at the UN Security Council that "quiet and constructive diplomacy" is the need of the hour and that any step that could escalate the tension should be avoided "We welcome #India's balanced, principled and independent approach," the Russian embassy in India tweeted. At a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Ukraine situation, India's Permanent Representative to the UN T S Tirumurti on Thursday pitched for immediate de-escalation of the situation. In Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi too said that India has been supportive of an immediate de-escalation of tensions and resolution of the situation through sustained diplomatic dialogue.

The Delhi High Court today in an interim order, restrained American historian Audrey Truschke and others from publishing defamatory material against Historian and V.D. Savarkar's biographer, Vikram Sampath till April 1 on Twitter and other online or offline platforms. Justice Amit Bansal was hearing a suit filed by Sampath against Truschke and others over a letter sent by them to Royal Historical Society raising allegations of plagiarism against Sampath with respect to a journal publication and his two-volume biography of Savarkar and some alleged defamatory tweets made concerning with it. The court has not passed any interim order against Twitter and further hearing in the matter will take place on April 1.

Domestic equity gauges Sensex and Nifty extended their losing run for the third session in a row today as participants remained cautious tracking other Asian markets amid geopolitical uncertainties in eastern Europe. After swinging about 700 points between gains and losses during the session, the BSE Sensex finally closed 59.04 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 57,832.97. On similar lines, the NSE Nifty edged lower by 28.30 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 17,276.30. The Sensex was dragged lower by mainly Ultratech Cement, M&M, Infosys, Reliance, Bajaj Finance and Nestle -- dropping as much as 1.88 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 04:24 PM IST