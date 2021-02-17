Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 17, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 17, 2021:

A Delhi court today acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in M J Akbar's criminal defamation case against her over the allegations of sexual harassment, saying a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey dismissed the complaint filed by Akbar saying that no charges were proved against her. The court said it is shameful that crimes against women are taking place in a country where mega epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana were written about respecting them. The glass ceiling will not prevent Indian women as a roadblock in advancement in society of equal opportunities, it said.

A delegation of foreign envoys in India arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir today for assessing the situation following the scrapping of its special status in 2019. The delegation, mainly comprising representatives from European Union countries, arrived amid heightened security arrangements. It is scheduled to visit Jammu on Thursday. The group of 24 diplomats from foreign missions were accorded a traditional welcome in Budgam district. They were briefed on Panchayati Raj and grievance redressal through Back to villages and Block, thus elaborating how the administration reaches the doorstep of people. The delegation also interacted with locals.

The Bombay High Court today granted transit anticipatory bail of three weeks to Nikita Jacob in connection with the "toolkit" document case related to farmers' protest. "Bombay HC has given an interim relief of three weeks to Nikita Jacob. The judge acknowledged that she has been repeatedly cooperating in the investigation. She will appear for questioning if Delhi Police summons her again. Meanwhile, in three weeks' time, we have to approach either appropriate court in Delhi for a regular anticipatory bail application," Sanjukta Dey, Lawyer of Nikita Jacob said.

In a major rout for the Opposition amid the farmers' protest and just a year ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab, the Congress has won seven municipal corporations and was leading in other civic body polls, while the BJP, facing anger over the contentious Central farm laws, had a dismal show in its urban dominated segments. The Congress won municipal corporations in Abohar, Bathinda, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot. Meanwhile, Bathinda will get a Congress mayor for the first time in 53 years.

Equity benchmark Sensex slumped 400 points today tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and TCS amid a weak trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 400.34 points or 0.77 per cent lower at 51,703.83, and the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 104.55 points or 0.68 per cent to 15,208.90. Nestle India was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, HDFC twins and Dr Reddy's. On the other hand, SBI, PowerGrid, NTPC and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

