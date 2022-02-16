Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 16, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 16, 2022:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said AAP is the photocopy of the Congress party and both are indulging in shadow boxing. "If Congress is original, AAP is its photocopy. One looted Punjab while the other one is involved in scam after scam in Delhi. Despite being 'Ek hi thali ke chatte batte' they are playing shadow boxing in Punjab, pretending to be against each other," said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Pathankot. Lashing out at the Congress and the AAP, PM Modi said, "The Congress has got a partner-in-crime. One pushed Punjab's youth into drugs and the other is getting young people addicted to alcohol. They speak the language of Pakistan." In a veiled attack on Congress, the Prime Minister said that the BJP government sees Punjab through the eyes of Punjabiyat while the Opponents see through the lens of politics.

A man hailing from Bengaluru was apprehended by security agencies for allegedly trying to enter the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval today, triggering a minor security alarm, officials told news agency PTI. The incident took place around 7:30 AM when a red-colour SUV, being driven by a single person, attempted a forced entry through the gate of Doval's high security central Delhi residence, officials said. The car was intercepted outside the entry gate and the man was nabbed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who guard Doval's house. The NSA is secured under the top Z+ category of CISF commandos. Doval was present at his residence when the incident took place. The man was later handed over to the police.

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, famous for his disco beats in Hindi films of the 70s and 80s and also some soulful crooning, died following multiple health issues. He was 69. "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told news agency PTI. The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in films such as "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi". He is survived by his wife Chitrani and two children -- Reema and Bappa Lahiri.

Russia said today it was returning more troops and weapons to bases, yet another gesture apparently aimed at easing fears it is planning to invade Ukraine, even as the US said the threat of an attack remained. Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine, sparking Western concerns it was planning an assault. There have been no indications of a significant withdrawal of those forces, but this week has seen a handful of gestures from Moscow that offered hope that Europe might avoid war following weeks of escalating East-West tensions. Today, the Russian Defence Ministry released a video showing a trainload of armoured vehicles moving across a bridge away from Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. It said the movement was part of a return of forces to their permanent bases.

The BSE gauge Sensex closed below the key 58,000-level after a highly volatile session today, dragged lower mainly by banking, metal and auto shares. The 30-share benchmark swung nearly 800 points during the session before closing at 57,996.68 -- marking a loss of 145.37 points or 0.25 per cent. Likewise, the NSE Nifty swung between gains and losses before settling 30.25 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 17,322.20. On the Sensex chart, NTPC, SBI, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Bjaja Finance were among the major laggards. Of the index constituents, 22 shares closed with losses.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 04:30 PM IST