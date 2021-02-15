Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 15, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 15, 2021:

Fifteen people were killed and five others injured after a truck carrying labourers overturned and fell into a roadside pit in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district in the wee hours today, police said. The accident took place near a temple in Kingaon village around 1 am when the papaya-laden truck was on its way to Yawal tehsil in Jalgaon from Dhule, an official from Yawal police station said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased people.

Advocate Nikita Jacob, a suspect in a case registered by Delhi police in connection with the "toolkit" shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg over the ongoing farmers' protest, today approached the Bombay High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail. A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Jacob and another accused in the case. According to Delhi Police, the duo was allegedly involved in preparing the document and was in direct touch with "pro-Khalistani elements". The high court said it would hear the plea on Tuesday.

The Bombay High Court today refused to quash an FIR lodged against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh for allegedly fudging a prescription and administering banned psychotropic drugs to the late actor. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik, however, quashed the FIR against Meetu Singh, another sister of Rajput. The court said while there was prima facie evidence against Priyanka Singh, the case against Meetu Singh does not stand.

The Supreme Court today sought responses from the Centre and WhatsApp within four weeks on a fresh plea alleging lower standards of privacy for Indians in comparison to European users of the messaging app. The top court said that people have grave apprehensions that they will lose their privacy, and it is our duty to protect them. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the government and the Facebook-owned app on an interim application filed by Karmanya Singh Sareen in a pending petition of 2017.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 610 points to finish above the 52,000-mark for the first time today, tracking significant gains in financial stocks amid a positive trend in global markets. After touching a record high of 52,235.97 during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 609.83 points or 1.18 per cent up at 52,154.13. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty soared 151.40 points or 1 per cent to finish at a record high of 15,314.70. It touched an intra-day peak of 15,340.15.

(With input from agencies)