Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 14, 2022; watch video

Assembly elections 2022: Goa, Uttar Pradesh phase 2 polling begins

Voting for Assembly elections in Goa and parts of Uttar Pradesh began on Monday. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is the incumbent government in both states. In Uttar Pradesh, where elections will be held to 403 assembly constituencies in seven phases, began voting for its second phase today. The first phase was held on February 10. While Goa will see all of their 40 assembly seats going to polls in a single phase. Voting will be done at 55 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The voting will be held in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh including Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

Watch: Parents & teacher argue outside Karnataka school as she asked students to take off hijab before entering campus

Amid the prevailing tension in connection with the hijab row and the case being heard in the high court, schools reopened on Monday for students of Class 9 and 10 across Karnataka. However a video that emerged from a school in the state did not present a fine picture of the situation as parents and a teacher outside a school in Mandya were seen engaging in an argument over the hijab. In a video shared by news agency ANI, parents and a teacher outside Rotary School in Karnataka's Mandya are seen arguing over the hijab as she asked students to take it off before entering the campus.

Rapes happen because women don't wear hijab, says Karnataka Congress MLA

The rape rate is highest in India because some women don't wear hijab, said a Congress MLA in Karnataka amid a raging row over the use of the headscarf in the state's educational institutes. "Hijab means 'parda' (veil) in Islam. It is for hiding the beauty of girls when they come of age. Today you can see that the rape rate is the highest in our country. What do you think is the reason for this? The reason is that several women don't wear hijab," said the MLA, Zameer Ahmed. Going further with his shocking logic, the Congress MLA, speaking to news agency ANI, said, "But, wearing hijab is not compulsory, only those who want to protect themselves and those who don't want to show their beauty to everyone wear it. This has been in practice for years".

ISRO's first launch in 2022: PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites

Marking the first launch mission of the year 2022, Indian Space Research Organisation's earth observation satellite EOS-04 and two small satellites were successfully placed into the intended orbit by the PSLV-C52 rocket on Monday, a feat described by the ISRO as a "marvellous accomplishment". The space agency's workhorse launch vehicle, PSLV, placed the three satellites into the intended orbit, after blasting off at 5.59 am from here amid dark, early morning skies. After a flight of about 19 minutes, the vehicle injected the satellites into its intended orbit, drawing instant cheers and applause from the scientists who were closely monitoring the year's maiden mission.

Markets on a crash course as global sell-off drags Nifty below crucial 17k

The stock market indices crashed to its biggest fall in 10 months on February 14. Geo-political tension and the rising crude prices were weighing on investors' sentiments leading to a sharp rise in volatility. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices lost 3-4 percent. At close, the Sensex was down 1,747.08 points or 3.00 percent at 56,405.84. The broader Nifty was down 532 points or 3.06 percent at 16,842.80. About 574 shares have advanced, 2897 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged. Among top Nifty losers were JSW Steel, HDFC Life, ITC, Tata Steel and Tata Motors. The lone gainer at the closing bell was TCS.

