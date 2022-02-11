Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 11, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 11, 2022:

Faced with criticism for her latest Budget not doing enough for the poor, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 2013 comment of poverty being a state of mind, and asked if this is the poverty she was supposed to address. Replying to the discussion on Budget 2022-23 in the Rajya Sabha, she said her Budget brings stability to the economy and has measures to create jobs. Without naming Gandhi, she referred to the Congress leader's remarks on poverty to counter the criticism from Opposition leaders, including former finance minister P Chidambaram of the Budget leaving out the poor. "Please be clear, is this the poverty that you wanted me to address, the poverty of mind?" she said.

The Supreme Court today refused to hear urgently pleas relating to hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court. A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli said that they will see the issue at the "appropriate time" as the Karnataka High Court is seized of the matter and also suggested lawyers to not make it a national-level issue. "I don't want to express anything. Don't take it on a larger level. We also know what is happening in the state and hearing in the High Court. You also have to think over whether it's proper to bring it to Delhi. Definitely, we will examine and we will have to protect Constitutional rights. Let us see appropriate time, we will hear," CJI observed.

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the historic, 110-year-old Darbar Hall of the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan at Malabar Hill on the shores of the Arabian Sea today. The President was flanked by his wife Savita Kovind, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers, and top dignitaries. This is the first major renovation of the glittering Darbar Hall which is the traditional venue for top state events like swearing-in ceremonies of Governors, Chief Justice, Chief Ministers and Cabinet Ministers, Lokayuktas, investitures, meetings of large delegations, mega-cultural events, hosting important foreign VVIPs, etc. In its new dazzling 'avatar' both inside and outside, the seating capacity has been enhanced by more than triple, though all the heritage features of the place have been retained.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted that he could not bring "change" in the country he had promised at the time he came to power, due to "faults" in the system. "In the beginning we wanted to bring change immediately through revolutionary steps, but later realised that our system was incapable of absorbing shock," he said while addressing a ceremony held to award certificates to the top 10 best performing ministries and divisions. The Prime Minister further said the government and ministries had not given the desired results. "The biggest problem is that there has been no connection between the government and the interest of the country," he added. "Are our ministries performing how to stabilise the country through increasing exports and how the condition of the people can be improved, how poverty can be eliminated?" he asked.

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 773 points today, tracking huge losses in IT and financial stocks amid a fresh sell-off in global markets. Persistent selling by foreign funds also affected the sentiment, traders said. The 30-share BSE index ended 773.11 points or 1.31 per cent lower at 58,152.92. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 231.10 points or 1.31 per cent to 17,374.75. Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Infosys, HCL Tech, SBI, Kotak Bank and HDFC. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Tata Steel were among the gainers.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 04:22 PM IST