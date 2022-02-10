Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 10, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 10, 2022:

The Allahabad High Court today granted bail to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, in the Lakhimpur incident in which eight people including four farmers were killed. The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on January 18 on Ashish Mishra's plea after concluding the hearing through video-conferencing. On Thursday, Justice Rajeev Singh granted bail to him in the case. The counsel appearing on behalf of the Union minister's son had told the court that his client was innocent and there was no evidence against him that he incited the driver of a vehicle to crush the farmers. Opposing the plea, Additional Advocate General V K Shahi had said that at the time of the incident, Ashish Mishra was in the car that mowed down the farmers. After hearing the pleas, the bench of Justice Rajeev Singh had reserved its order.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today made it clear that private cryptocurrencies are a threat to macroeconomic and financial stability, and undermine its ability to deal with challenges on the two fronts. Cautioning investors, the governor said such assets have no underlying whatsoever, "not even a tulip". The comments are a reiteration of institutional concerns on such assets expressed earlier but assume significance because they come days after the Union Budget put a 30 per cent tax on gains made on such assets. The crypto stakeholders had welcomed the move as one which "legitimises" their trade. "Private cryptocurrencies or whatever name you call it are a threat to our macroeconomic stability and financial stability. They will undermine the RBI's ability to deal with issues of financial stability and macroeconomic stability," Das told reporters.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said it supported rioters and the mafia, and fielded criminals in western Uttar Pradesh for the assembly elections. Addressing his first physical rally after the announcement of the poll schedule in Saharanpur, Modi told people that a BJP government was necessary in the state to keep it riot-free. He also referred to the legislation enacted against triple-talaq, saying Yogi Adityanath's government was needed in the state so that no one could oppress Muslim women. Taking a jibe at political rivals, Modi asked should Adityanath send criminals and the mafia to palaces instead of prisons. "People of this area have decided to vote for the BJP. Vote for the one who will keep our sisters and daughters free from fear and will send criminals to jail," he said.

Dalip Singh Rana, better known as 'The Great Khali' for his exploits in the World Wrestling Entertainment, joined the BJP today, saying he is impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work for the country's development. A former Punjab Police official, he joined the party at its headquarters in the presence of Union minister Jitendra Singh and its general secretary Arun Singh. Incidentally, Khali had lent his support to the year-long farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws, now repealed. Khali said India has got a good prime minister in Modi and that he joined the BJP as he wanted to be part of the exercise for the country's development.

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed 460 points while the Nifty reclaimed the 17,600-mark today after the RBI left interest rates unchanged but retained its accommodative policy stance to boost growth. A positive trend in global stocks also supported the domestic markets, traders said. Extending its gains for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 460.06 points or 0.79 per cent higher at 58,926.03. Likewise, the NSE Nifty jumped 142.05 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 17,605.85. Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing 2.11 per cent, followed by Infosys, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Bank, M&M and PowerGrid.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 04:22 PM IST