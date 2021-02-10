Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 10, 2021

Twitter today said it has suspended over 500 accounts, and blocked access to several others within India as it partly acceded to a government order to curb spread of misinformation and inflammatory content around farmers' protests. Twitter, in a blogpost, said it has not blocked accounts consisting of "news media entities, journalists, activists and politicians" as doing so "would violate their fundamental right to free expression" guaranteed under the country's law. The government, however, said Twitter's move to publish the blogpost before slated talks with the IT Secretary on the issue, as sought by the US company was "unusual".

As many as 32 bodies have been recovered so far from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district, while 206 people including 25-35 persons stuck inside the Tapovan tunnel are missing, according to the State Government. The rescue operation at the 2.5 km long Tapovan tunnel continued on Tuesday night. The teams worked to remove slush and debris in the tunnel. Around 30 people are feared trapped inside. The rescuers are "hoping against hope" to find the workers of the Tapovan power project who have gone missing for over three days now.

As many as 5,922 people were arrested in different parts of the country between 2016 and 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the government informed Parliament today. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said according to the latest data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 5,922 people were arrested under the anti-terror law between 2016 and 2019, while 132 people were acquitted during the said period, the minister added.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower after a choppy session today amid profit-taking in recent gainers, despite a largely positive trend in global markets. After swinging 666.64 points, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 19.69 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 51,309.39. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 2.80 points or 0.02 per cent to 15,106.50.

