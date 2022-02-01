Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 1, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 1, 2022:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will introduce digital currency in the next financial year beginning April 2022 to boost the digital economy and efficient currency management, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed in her Budget 2022-23 speech today. The introduction of a central bank digital currency will give a big boost to the digital economy. Digital currency will also help in the currency management system, the minister said. "Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system. It is therefore proposed to introduce digital rupee using blockchain and other technologies to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India, starting 2022-23," Sitharaman said.

Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out this year to enhance the convenience for citizens, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. Moreover, to facilitate faster movement of people and goods, the Union Finance Minister said that PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for Expressways will be formulated in 2022-23, adding that the national highways network will be expanded by 25,000 km in the current financial year and Rs 20,000 crores will be mobilized to complement public resources. The Finance Minister said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's Budget is focusing majorly on taking India@75 to India@100. "We are marking Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, our focus is on complementing micro and macro economy, promoting digital economy, and private and public investments," Sitharaman added.

Welfare of the poor is an important aspect of the Union Budget which is full of possibilities for more investments, infrastructure and jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today. Calling the budget "people-friendly and progressive", Modi said it has brought new confidence to usher development in the midst of one the most terrible calamities in 100 years, a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic. "This budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. It strengthens the economy; it's full of 'more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs'. There is also a new provision of green jobs; budget ensures a bright future for youth," added PM Modi.

Labelling Budget 2022-23 a "Nothing Budget" with no provisions for farmers, youth or the poor, the Congress today also accused the government of betraying the salaried and middle classes by not announcing any relief measures for them. Several Congress leaders, including former president Rahul Gandhi, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a "Lollypop budget". The opposition party alleged that the government's "anti-farmer and anti-poor" face is exposed as it has cut fertiliser subsidy and also reduced food subsidy and MGNREGA funds. "M0di G0vernment's Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for - Salaried class, Middle class, the poor and deprived, Youth, Farmers and MSMEs," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The BSE Sensex jumped over 848 points today, tracking heavy buying in metal and capital goods stocks, as investors cheered the big infrastructure boost provided in the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Firm global cues also supported the rally in domestic equities, traders said. After touching an intra-day high of 59,032.20, the 30-share BSE index closed 848.40 points or 1.46 per cent higher at 58,862.57. Likewise, the NSE Nifty surged 237 points or 1.37 per cent to end at 17,576.85. Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, zooming 7.57 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, L&T, UltraCement, ITC and HCL Tech.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:17 PM IST