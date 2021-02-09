Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 09, 2021

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu wanted in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day has been arrested by the Delhi Police today. The arrest was made by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. Later, Yadav told PTI that Sidhu was arrested from Karnal Bypass at 10.40 pm on Monday, adding that he was wanted in connection with the case of instigating the crowd at the Red Fort on January 26.

Cousin of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput Neeraj Kumar Singh Babloo, former Union minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, who got elected to the Bihar legislative council last month are among the 17 new members in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Hussain was the first to be administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan for the much-awaited cabinet expansion.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach and veteran speedster James Anderson today bowled England to a massive 227-run win on the fifth and final day of the first Test in Chennai, and take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Chasing an extremely difficult target of 420 runs on a crumbling and dusty pitch, India in their second innings were bundled out for 192 in 58.1 overs in the second session on the last day. Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored with 72 runs.

Snapping their six-session winning streak, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower today amid profit-booking in IT, FMCG and auto stocks. After rallying 487 points to touch its lifetime intra-day high of 51,835.86, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared all gains to end 19.69 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 51,329.08. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 6.50 points or 0.04 per cent to 15,109.30. It touched a record peak of 15,257.10 during the day.

(With input from agencies)