Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of December 7, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of December 7, 2021:

Ahead of his meeting with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut declared that the "Maha Vikas Aghadi government is like a mini-United Progressive Alliance" which is doing well. He said there has been a lot of media speculation whether the Sena is joining the UPA and if it would support the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and other states. Raut's statement assume significance, coming barely a week after Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had loudly hammered coffin-nails for the UPA following her meetings with Sena and Nationalist Congress Party leaders in Mumbai, while the Congress was kept out.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today demanded compensation and jobs from the Centre for the next of kin of farmers who died during the year-long agitation against the three farm laws on the borders of the national capital. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Gandhi slammed the Modi government for its inability to maintain data on the death of farmers during the year-long agitation and tabled a list of farmers who were paid compensation and given jobs in Punjab and Haryana. Congress members demanded a statement from the government on the issue and walked out of the House along with NCP and DMK members while raising slogans against the government.

NCP MP Supriya Sule today demanded that the Centre bring legislation to ensure pending political reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and address the issue of quotas for the Maratha and Dhangar communities in Maharashtra. The demand by the Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra came a day after the Supreme Court stayed till further orders the local body election in the state on seats where there is the reservation of up to 27 per cent for the OBCs. The apex court made clear that the election process for the other seats would continue. Sule urged the Centre to look into the matter for the betterment of millions of people.

A Delhi court has announced charges against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The case pertains to the murder of two Sikhs in Raj Nagar, Delhi-- Sardar Jaswant Singh and Sardar Tarun Deep Singh. Advocate Harpreet Singh Hora informed that the court has announced charges under the offences of rioting, murder and dacoity under sections 147, 149, 148, 302, 308, 323, 395, 397, 427, 436, 440 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sajjan Kumar. The case was registered as FIR 458/91 at Police Station Saraswati Vihar, Delhi where the eye-witness had claimed that the eye-witness has identified Sajjan Kumar when the eye-witness saw a photograph of him.

Recovering from a two-session carnage, equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 887 points today, led by gains in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC twins and Infosys amid a positive trend in global markets. According to experts, global equity markets are slightly relieved after studies pertaining to the Omicron strain of COVID-19 suggest that even though it is fast spreading, it is largely milder than the Delta variant. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 886.51 points or 1.56 per cent higher at 57,633.65. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 264.45 points or 1.56 per cent to 17,176.70.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 06:37 PM IST