Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of December 6, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of December 6, 2021:

The controversial former chairman of the Shia Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, Waseem Rizvi, has embraced the Sanatan Hindu religion leaving Islam. Swami Yati Narshimanand Saraswati got Waseem Rizvi converted into Hinduism in a ceremony at Dasana temple in Ghaziabad. Soon after adopting the Sanatan Hindu religion, Swami Yati Narshimanand gave a new name Harvir Narayan Tyagi to Waseem Rizvi. Speaking to news agency ANI, Rizvi said, "I was expelled from Islam. After that, it is my choice to practice and preach the religion of my choice." "Today, I chose to convert to Hinduism. Sanatan dharma is the first dharma of the world. I respect Sanatana dharma. It is full of believing in humanity," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today spoke in Lok Sabha on the Nagaland firing incident and said that the case was of the mistaken identity as Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, in Mon district and on suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon. Shah said, "Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, in Mon district. On that basis, 21 commandos laid an ambush in the suspected area. A vehicle reached there, it was signalled to stop but it tried to flee. On suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon." "6 out of the 8 people in the vehicle died. It was later found to be a case of mistaken identity. 2 others who were injured were taken to the nearest health centre by Army. After receiving news of this, local villagers surrounded the Army unit, set 2 vehicles on fire and attacked them," added Shah. He said that as a result, one jawan of the security forces died and many other were injured. "Security forces had to resort to firing for self-defence and to disperse the crowd. This caused the death of 7 more civilians, some others injured," he said while giving the details of the incident.

The Supreme Court today allowed Mumbai Police to carry on the investigation against former police commissioner Param Bir Singh but restrained it from filing charge sheets on the FIRs against him over the allegations of misconduct and corruption. A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh also directed the CBI to file its response on the issue whether the probe should be handed over to it. The top court said it was only concerned with the "likelihood of bias". Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, said the FIRs should also be entrusted to the central probe agency and he will file an affidavit regarding the same.

Amid the scare from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today said there is need to take a decision at the national level on whether a booster dose of the vaccine is required to curb the pandemic. Speaking after paying tribute to legendary social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, he said information available showed that those who had taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had also got infected with the Omicron variant. "Is booster dose required then? We have doses available today. There is a need to take a decision at the national level in this regard I think. There are different opinions about it. So, it should be told why it needs to be given or why it shouldn't. Only experts who have researched it (the infection) can talk about it," Pawar said.

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 949 points today as concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant in the country triggered a sell-off across sectors. According to market experts, Indian shares fell as the country recorded more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus over the weekend. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 949.32 points or 1.65 per cent lower at 56,747.14. Similarly, the NSE Nifty slumped 284.45 points or 1.65 per cent to 16,912.25.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 04:29 PM IST