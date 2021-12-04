Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of December 4, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of December 4, 2021:

Covid-19: 3rd Omicron case confirmed in India after Zimbabwe returnee Gujarat man found positive

A person returning from souther Africa's 'at-risk' nation tested positive for the newly occurred Covid-19 Omicrin variant in Gujarat's Jamnagar here on Saturday, the state health department confirmed. The traveller, a 72-year-old man, came to Jamnagar from South Africa two days ago. After testing positive for the new COVID variant during screening at the airport, the authorities sent the person's sample for genome sequencing to a lab-based in Pune, which disclosed that the person was infected with Omicron. According to Jamnagar municipal commissioner, Vijay Kharadi, three people of Indian origin had returned to Jamnagar from Zimbabwe last week.

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for multiple projects worth Rs 18,000 cr in Dehradun

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore on Saturday in Dehradun. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of eleven development projects. This includes the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) which will be built at a cost of around Rs 8300 crore. It will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours. It will have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut. It will have Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 kilometres) for unrestricted wildlife movement. Also, the 340 metres long tunnel near Dat Kaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce impact on wildlife.

Mumbai airport ready for handling Omicron scare; reduces Rapid PCR charges from INR 4500 to INR 3900

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated seven-day home quarantine of people arriving in the city from high-risk countries amid global concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has set up 100 registration counters and 60 sampling booths including 100 Rapid PCR machines. CSMIA has revised the rates of Rapid PCR test at a reduced cost of INR 3900 as against INR 4500 earlier. Along with this normal RT-PCR test costing Rs.600/- is also available at CSMIA. The reduced RT-PCR test charges will help passengers to avail the test at a minimal cost and enable them safe and secure travel.

Afghan security forces seize huge cache of weapons from Panjshir province

Afghan security forces have discovered and seized a variety of weapons from eastern Panjshir province, the state-run news agency Bakhtar reported Saturday. "Security forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan during several military operations have collected 74 rounds of different types of weapons in Abshar district of Panjshir province," it said. The seized weapons have been submitted to relevant organs, quoting Bakhtar Xinhua news agency reported. Panjshir with Bazarak as its provincial capital, 200 km north of Kabul, is the last province that witnessed isolated armed opposition against the Taliban-led administration after the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in mid-August.

COVID-19: Omicron variant more likely to cause reinfection than beta or delta, says study

A team of researchers in South Africa said they have found some evidence that people who had been infected once with Covid were more likely to be reinfected with the Omicron variant than with the Beta or Delta variants. According to CNN, the research team said it is too soon to know for sure, but a recent spike in second infections indicates to them that Omicron is more likely to reinfect people. "Contrary to our expectations and experience with the previous variants, we are now experiencing an increase in the risk of reinfection that exceeds our prior experience," Juliet Pulliam from Stellenbosch University was quoted as saying.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 04:17 PM IST