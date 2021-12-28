Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of December 28, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of December 28, 2021:

Expanding India's vaccine basket, the Central Drug Authority has approved the Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax, Biological E's jab Corbevax and anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situation. The announcement by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya came a day after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to the COVID-19 vaccines Covovax and Corbevax with certain conditions. It also had recommended granting restricted emergency use approval to the drug Molnupiravir for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have high risk of progression of the disease.

A yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi and some restrictions imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of rising number of Covid cases in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. The yellow alert entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of non essential shops based on an odd even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses among others. The chief minister, after reviewing the Covid situation at a high level meeting, said virus cases were rising fast in Delhi but there was no need to panic as most people have mild symptoms. The yellow alert is imposed when the Covid positivity stays above 0.5 percent for two consecutive days. The positivity rate in Delhi has been above 0.5 percent in past two days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the "double engine" government at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh are working with double speed, without wasting any time for the development of the State. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project alongside the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project, the Prime Minister said, "Today is Tuesday and with the blessings of Hanuman Ji, another golden chapter is being added to the development of UP. Today Kanpur has got metro connectivity and connected to Bina Refinery." "Today, Kanpur has finally got its own metro service. I travelled via the metro and it was truly a memorable experience for me. I congratulate the people of Kanpur on achieving this feat," said PM Modi.

Several resident doctors across the country continued their protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and warned to withdraw "all healthcare services" from tomorrow. Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has called for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 "in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors." Meanwhile, the representatives of the FORDA will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Nirman Bhavan in the national capital today over their demand to expedite NEET-PG counselling, said the FORDA president, Dr Manish. They have also sought an apology for alleged police brutality during Monday's protest march.

5. Sensex surges 477 pts, Nifty reclaims 17,200 amid global stocks rally

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 477 points today, tracking gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank amid a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share index surged 477.24 points or 0.83 per cent to end at 57,897.48. Similarly, the Nifty rose by 147.20 points or 0.86 per cent to 17,233.45. Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising nearly 3 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, M&M, NTPC, UltraTech Cement and Titan. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank and PowerGrid were the laggards.

December 28, 2021