Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of December 24, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of December 24, 2021:

First dose of Covid vaccine has been administered to all people eligible for inoculation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today while hailing the healthcare and frontline workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic. Taking to Twitter, he shared data on the vaccination drive underway in the city. "Delhi completes first dose to 100 per cent eligible people -- 148.33 lakh. Salute to doctors, ANMs, teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries," Kejriwal tweeted. Delhi on Thursday had achieved the milestone of administering at least one dose of Covid vaccine to all above 18, government data showed.

Under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Debt Waiver Scheme, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is committed to providing financial incentives of Rs 50,000 each to the farmers who repay their loans regularly, announced the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the planning and finance departments, in the state assembly during question hour. Pawar intervened in reply to a question raised by the Shiv Sena legislator Prakash Abitkar. Pawar admitted that there was a delay in providing such aid due to the financial position impacted following the coronavirus pandemic. ‘’The coronavirus induced lockdown has led to a reduction in the state’s revenue by Rs 1.5 lakh crore. However, the farmers, who are repaying their loans regularly, will be provided assistance after the financial situation returns to normal,’’ he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today issued orders to initiate strict measures, including a statewide night curfew from December 25, in view of a rise in Covid cases in several states. The coronavirus night curfew will be applicable from 11 pm to 5 am, a senior official said. Chairing a high-level meeting, the chief minister also instructed officials to cap the number of people attending events like marriages to 200. These events have to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, and organisers will be required to inform the local authorities about these, the official said. Adityanath also asked the officials to ensure all traders follow the "no mask, no goods" policy at their establishments, he said.

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh today announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 41-year-old has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for Men in Blue. "All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you Grateful," Harbhajan Singh tweeted. He retires after scalping 417 Test wickets and 294 in limited-overs cricket. The 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup winner is also the first Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick.

The BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 191 points today, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank amid mixed cues from global markets. After a choppy session, the 30-share index ended 190.97 points or 0.33 per cent lower at 57,124.31. Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined 68.85 points or 0.40 per cent to 17,003.75. NTPC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by M&M, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Wipro and Infosys were among the gainers.

