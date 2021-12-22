Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of December 22, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of December 22, 2021:

Drawing lessons from the pandemic-induced crisis of medical oxygen in the country, the government today launched a programme to train healthcare workers on its efficient management to ensure its rational use and avoid any wastage. Launching the National Oxygen Stewardship Programme at the AIIMS in Delhi, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said the country witnessed an increased demand for medical oxygen during the COVID-19 pandemic, hence its rational use has become mandatory and need of the hour. The initiative aims to empower all healthcare workers engaged in oxygen management and administration with the essential knowledge and skills to ensure its rational utilisation and avoid any wastage, especially in resource constraint settings, according to a Health Ministry statement.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today recalled the iconic dialogue from Bollywood movie 'Deewar' to counter critics that her party had lost base in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, saying, "Mere Paas Behen Hai" (I have sister). In a video clip uploaded by the Congress general secretary on her Twitter handle, a journalist is seen seeking her response to the rival parties' remarks that the Congress had been speaking about women in its rallies as it had no base left in Uttar Pradesh. To this, she asks the journalist whether he has heard the dialogue from Deewar in which Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor played brothers. The Congress has already announced 40 per cent reservation for women candidates in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has said that he is the only one who raises the issue of increasing the MSP (Minimum Support Price) for sugarcane, but other MPs and MLAs do not have the courage to talk about it. He said his party colleagues do not raise such issues as they fear that they will not be given tickets in the next election. "Those leaders fear that they will not get (poll) tickets. If the voice of the people is not raised by the public representatives, then who will raise it? It makes no difference to me if I do not get a poll ticket. My mother has won elections as an independent candidate. I will only say the truth while governments come and go," he said. Varun further said he is a 'revolutionary' leader in the sense that he cannot see injustice being done to people.

The Centre has initiated disciplinary proceedings against suspended IPS officer Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said in the state Assembly today. Singh was placed under suspension earlier this month after he was named as an accused in multiple cases of extortion in Mumbai and Thane. The former Mumbai police commissioner had earlier accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption. Patil submitted a written reply in the Lower House in response to a question asked by Abu Asim Azmi (of the Samajwadi Party), during the Question Hour on the first day of the state legislature's winter session. "The Centre has initiated proceedings for disciplinary action under the All India Service Rules against Param Bir Singh," the minister said.

Equity benchmark Sensex surged 612 points today, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and L&T amid a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share index jumped 611.55 points or 1.09 per cent to end at 56,930.56. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 184.60 points or 1.10 per cent to 16,955.45. Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and SBI. On the other hand, Wipro, ITC and Nestle India were the laggards.

