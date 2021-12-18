Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of December 18, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of December 18, 2021:

Watch Video: Right wing groups disrupt people offering namaz in Gurugram of Haryana, ask to chant 'Bharat mata Ki Jai'

A heated exchange of words took place over offering 'namaz' in the open here on Friday with right wing activists asking those who arrived for the prayers to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Several videos on the clash, which are said to be shot in Udyog Vihar, also show police arriving at the venue and holdings talks with the two groups. "Why can't you say it (Bharat Mata Ki Jai)? Do you live in Pakistan?" one of the persons is heard asking those who arrived for the prayers. The administration and police have not issued any statement so far.

FPJ Legal | Delhi riots case: SC directs Delhi HC to decide plea for complaint against BJP leaders

The Supreme Court on Friday gave three months to Delhi High Court to decide on a plea seeking lodging of FIR against four BJP leaders, including Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, for alleged hate speeches that triggered the 2020 riots in Delhi. Three other leaders are the BJP MPs Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma. The plea has been filed by three victims of the violence that engulfed parts of the national capital last year. They have sought registration of a FIR and appointment of a special investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged hate speeches.

FPJ Legal | Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP court rejects Ashish Mishra's second bail plea

A district court here Friday rejected a second bail application of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case main accused Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra. According to Senior Prosecution Officer (SPO) SP Yadav, the second bail application was moved Friday in the court of in-charge Chief Judicial Magistrate Mona Singh by his counsel Awadhesh Singh. Rejecting the bail application for the gravity of crime, the court said in the order that there were not enough grounds for granting the plea, according to Yadav. This bail application was filed after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court had on December 14 allowed the Special Investigation Team probing the case to add sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous harm with dangerous weapons) in the FIR.

COVID-19: Omicron might be less severe, high transmissibility rate is worrying factor, says Indian health experts

As the number of COVID-19 variants omicron cases reaches over 100 in India, the Indian health experts said that the new variant might be less severe, however, the high transmissibility rate could be a worrying factor. The health experts have asked the country to be cautious the same way it was during the second wave of COVID-19. They also emphasized on the need for a booster dose and had asked the people to follow a COVID-appropriate behaviour. Experts emphasised that the administration must keep a close watch this time, and institute tough preventive measures (if required) early.

PM Modi's Ganga Expressway speech: Uttar Pradesh to soon become most modern state with next-gen infra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laying down the foundations for the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur said that Uttar Pradesh is likely to soon be identified as the a modern - developed state with all the latest infrastructure being built by the dual-engine government. Addressing a gathering in the Uttar Pradesh after laying the foundation stone for the Ganga Expressway amid presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi said, “That day is not far when UP will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure. The network of expressways in UP, the new airports being built, new rail routes being laid down are bringing several blessings to people."

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 04:46 PM IST