Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of December 17, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of December 17, 2021:

Bhutan today conferred its highest civilian decoration 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the country's National Day. Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on social media that he was overjoyed to hear "His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji's (Narendra Modi) name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo". Earlier, the Bhutanese Prime Minister had tweeted that the country has conferred its highest civilian award 'Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo' on Prime Minister Modi. "Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person," the Prime Minister's Office of Bhutan said in a statement on Facebook.

President Ram Nath Kovind today inaugurated the renovated Sri Ramna Kali Mandir in Dhaka, 50 years after it was destroyed by the Pakistani forces in 1971, and described the historic temple as the symbol of the cultural and spiritual bonding among the people of India and Bangladesh. President Kovind is in Bangladesh on his maiden state visit at the invitation of his counterpart M Abdul Hamid to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War. The President and First Lady Savita Kovind offered prayers at the renovated temple. "The Indian president opened the extended part of the Kali temple, offered special prayers and exchanged greetings with those involved in running the temple," a spokesman of the temple said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at the government over the issue of shutting down of MSMEs during the Covid pandemic, saying it means "benefit" to friends and no employment opportunities in a weak economy. The government, he said, has admitted in Parliament that nine percent Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have shut down during the pandemic. "I had asked some serious questions about the MSMEs from the government and in response to them they have admitted that nine percent MSMEs have closed down during Covid times. Meaning benefit to friends, weak economy and end to employment,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani today said a Karnataka Congress leader's remarks on rape should be condemned and demanded that the political party concerned should first bring the person to justice. She also said, Congress should first suspend their leader before talking about women empowerment and raising slogans like "Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon". Irani's remarks came in the Lok Sabha amid Opposition protests during the Question Hour came a day after Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar said in the Karnataka Assembly that "when rape is inevitable lie down and enjoy".

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 889 points today, weighed by an across-the-board selloff amid a negative trend in global markets and relentless foreign fund outflows. The 30-share index ended 889.40 points or 1.54 per cent lower at 57,011.74. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 263.20 points or 1.53 per cent to 16,985.20. IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 5 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, HUL, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC. On the other hand, Infosys, HCL Tech, PowerGrid and TCS were among the gainers.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 07:19 PM IST