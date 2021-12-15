Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of December 15, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of December 15, 2021:

Decorated air warrior Group Captain Varun Singh died at a military hospital in Bengaluru today, a week after he was seriously injured in the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel. The Indian Air Force said the 'braveheart' Group Captain succumbed to his injuries this morning. "IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," it said on Twitter. The 39-year-old Group Captain is survived by an 11-year-old son, an eight-year-old daughter, and his wife. His father, Colonel (retd) KP Singh, had served in the Army Air Defence (AAD).

The BJP today rejected as "unfounded" the opposition's demand for the resignation of Union minister Ajay Misra 'Teni' and all but ruled out a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri issue as the matter is sub-judice. The opposition intensified its demand for Misra's resignation and forced an adjournment of Lok Sabha's proceedings after a Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence termed the October 3 incident a "pre-planned conspiracy". Misra's son, who is under arrest, is one of the accused in the case. "The probe is on under Supreme Court's directions. Such comments (of opposition) are unfounded," Union minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal told reporters.

The Bombay High Court today dismissed a petition filed by the Maharashtra government raising a grievance against the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) summons in its probe against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and seeking formation of an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT). The Maharashtra government had demanded setting up of an SIT in its plea filed earlier this year to challenge and seek quashing of the CBI summons issued to former state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte and present Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey, asking them to report to the central agency in Delhi for answering questions related to Deshmukh.

India Test skipper Virat Kohli today said no prior communication happened between him and the selectors before he was removed as the captain of the ODI team. Kohli said he was just contacted one and half hours ago before the selection meeting on December 8. "Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and half hours before the selection meeting on 8th for the Test series," said Kohli. "And there was no prior communication with me since I announced the T20I captaincy decision up till December 8. The chief selector discussed the Test team to which we both agreed Before ending the call, I was told the five selectors decided that I would not be told that I will not be ODI captain. Which I replied 'okay fine'," he further said. "And in the selection call afterwards we chatted about it briefly this is what happened, there was no communication prior to that at all," he added.

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped 329 points today, tracking losses in index majors Infosys, Bajaj Finance and HDFC amid a mixed trend in global markets. The 30-share index slumped 329.06 points or 0.57 per cent to end 57,788.03. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 103.50 points or 0.60 per cent to 17,221.40. Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid, ITC and TCS. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, M&M, Maruti and L&T were among the gainers.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 06:37 PM IST