Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of December 14, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of December 14, 2021:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which claimed eight lives, has urged the chief judicial magistrate to replace lesser charges in the case like causing death by negligence with attempt to murder, saying that it was a "pre-planned conspiracy causing death". The SIT urged the CJM to replace IPC sections 279 (rash driving/riding), 338 (causing grievous injuries by negligence) and 304A (causing death by a rash and negligent act) with IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) among others in the case related to the October 3 violence, in which four farmers were among those killed. The SIT retained IPC sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). It also recommended promulgation of IPC 326 (voluntarily causing injuries by dangerous weapons), 34 (acts by several persons with common intentions) and sections 3/25/30 of the Arms Act in warrants of the 13 accused.

Schools for classes 1 to 7 will reopen in Mumbai on Wednesday, over 20 months after they were shut for physical classes due to the outbreak of the pandemic and imposition of restrictions. The order to reopen the schools was issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal today. The schools were closed in March 2020 in the Maharashtra capital after the outbreak of the pandemic. Earlier, the decision to reopen schools from December 4 was postponed due to the detection of Omicron variant of coronavirus. As of Monday, Maharashtra's tally of the Omicron cases stood at 20, including 5 patients in Mumbai.

Adar Poonawala, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII) today said that India is now better prepared to deal with catastrophes like this pandemic. He was speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2021, organised in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry. He also added, "Hopefully, the worst is behind us all. The Government of India has been working towards creating an effective healthcare system and has made enough provision for hospital beds and oxygen." Joining the two other companies which are working towards developing the vaccine for children, SII has reached the trial phase of the vaccine for the children aged above 3 and should be ready within the next 6 months," Poonawala added.

Leaders of various opposition parties took out a protest march today in support of their demand for revoking the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. Opposition MPs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha participated in the march from the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to Vijay Chowk. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Opposition is not being allowed to raise issues in Parliament, which is now merely a building and a museum. "Wherever the Opposition is trying to raise issues, they are suppressed. The government does not allow us to raise issues. This is murder of democracy. We want to raise issues against the government, but we are not allowed to do so," he told reporters.

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped 166 points today, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, ITC and Kotak Bank amid a negative trend in global markets. The 30-share index declined 166.33 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 58,117.09. Similarly, the Nifty fell 43.35 points or 0.25 per cent to 17,324.90. ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Nestle India and Dr Reddy's were among the gainers.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 06:55 PM IST