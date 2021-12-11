Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of December 11, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of December 11, 2021:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today invited farmers across the country to watch a mega programme on natural farming on December 16, saying it would prove beneficial for them. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur after inaugurating the Saryu Canal National Project, he paid tributes to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and said his demise is a great loss to the nation. The prime minister also prayed for the early recovery of Deoria-born Grp Capt Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Wednesday helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu that killed 13, including Gen Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel. In an apparent dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP), Modi said for some the priority is to cut ribbons at inauguration, while for "us the priority is completion of projects on time."

President Ram Nath Kovind today said that the Indian flag shall always fly high because brave men like the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who were trained at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), would always preserve and protect its honour. Addressing cadets at IMA's passing out parade at Chetwode Building Drill Square in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, President Kovind said, "Our flag shall always fly high because brave men like late CDS General Bipin Rawat, who was trained here at the IMA, will always preserve and protect its honour." Congratulating the cadets on the successful completion of their training at IMA, he said, "I'm glad to see 387 Gentleman Cadets who'd shortly embark on their journey of valour and wisdom."

Drawing attention towards three states where eight districts have been reporting over 10 per cent Covid positivity rate, the Centre has asked all states and union territories to maintain strict watch on the situation with focussed district level measures for containment of clusters of new cases. In a letter to states and union territories (UTs), Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 19 districts in Kerala, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Manipur, West Bengal and Nagaland have been reporting positivity rates between five and 10 per cent in the last two weeks. The COVID-19 positivity rate has been more than 10 per cent in eight districts in Mizoram, Kerala and Sikkim in the last two weeks, he said. "Thus, these 27 districts need to be monitored very closely," Bhushan said in the letter.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said 25 years ago that BJP was a divisive party but Shiv Sena realised about this reality only two years back, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said today apparently referring to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party severing ties with BJP and forming a government with NCP and Congress after the 2019 Assembly polls in Maharashtra. Raut was speaking at an event after a book titled "Nemkechi Bolane", a collection of Pawar's speeches in Marathi at various political rallies was released. Referring to the title of the book, which can be roughly translated as speaking with brevity, Raut said, "The name of the book is so good that we all should gift it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He needs to know certain things."

In light of rising concerns over the spread of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron and in a bid to prevent large gatherings, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrCP) has been imposed in Mumbai for December 11 and 12, prohibiting rallies, morchas, processions etc of persons and vehicles. The violators of the order will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Maharashtra reported seven new cases of Omicron on Friday including in a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler. Of the seven cases, three were reported in Mumbai, four from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 06:48 PM IST