Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of August 9, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of August 9, 2021:

A High Court judge in London today granted fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi permission to appeal against a magistrates' court order in favour of extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering before the Indian courts on mental health and human rights grounds. Justice Martin Chamberlain delivered his verdict remotely under COVID-19 rules to conclude that the arguments presented by the Modi's legal team concerning his "severe depression" and "high risk of suicide" were arguable at a substantial hearing. He also noted that the adequacy of the measures capable of preventing "successful suicide attempts" at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, where Nirav Modi is to be detained upon extradition, also fall within the arguable ambit.

Extreme sea level events that previously occurred once in 100 years could happen every year by the end of this century, the latest IPCC report on climate change said with scientists warning that sea level rise, floods, heavy rainfall and glacier melting are some of the irreversible effects. "Coastal areas will see continued sea level rise throughout the 21st century, contributing to more frequent and severe coastal flooding in low-lying areas and coastal erosion with extreme sea level events that previously occurred once in 100 years could happen every year by the end of this century," said the IPCC Working Group I report, which is the first installment of the AR6, to be completed in 2022.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said that the government aims to make country TB-free (tuberculousis) by 2025. According to data provided by the Union health ministry in Lok Sabha in the last week, India reported 1.8 million TB cases between January and December 2020 as compared to 2.4 million the year before. Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, definition of health has been comprehensive." "In coming days, India will achieve its target of making health sector more robust," he added.

Two elephants died last week following infection due to Herpes virus in Gadchiroli forests in Maharashtra. "Elephant endotheliotropic herpesviruses (EEHV) or Elephantid betaherpesvirus 1 (ElHV-1) is a type of herpesvirus, which can cause a highly fatal hemorrhagic disease when transmitted to young Asian elephants." Most elephants carry just as most humans carry a cold virus. When EEHV is triggered, the elephant dies of massive internal bleeding and symptoms which are hardly visible,” said experts. The virus is believed to be transmitted from one elephant to the other through trunk secretions and saliva.

Equity benchmark Sensex rose 125 points today, tracking gains in index majors Infosys, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank amid a largely positive trend in Asian markets. The 30-share index ended 125.13 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 54,402.85, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 20.05 points or 0.12 per cent to 16,258.25. M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Titan and Dr Reddy's. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, L&T, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.