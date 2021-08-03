Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of August 3, 2021; watch video

With Parliament's proceedings being stalled by the opposition's protests over the Pegasus issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed it for its conduct, including tearing papers and making "derogatory" remarks on the way bills have been passed, as he accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution. Briefing reporters on Modi's speech at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the PM expressed anger at the conduct of some opposition members and noted that those who tore papers and threw it around have remained unrepentant. This shows their arrogance, Modi said and asked his party members to maintain restraint.

As the Maharashtra government on Monday announced ease in the ongoing Covid restrictions in 22 districts of the state, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap demanded that the local train service should at least restart for those inoculated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. "Local trains are a lifeline for several commuters in Mumbai. Due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, many people are already struggling with earning their livelihood, and with the halt in the local train service, they are unable to travel to their workplace. Now as the number of positive cases is decreasing, the government must consider restarting local trains of those who have taken two doses of Covid vaccine," Jagtap said.

Delhi MLAs will now get Rs 90,000 per month as salary and allowances with the Arvind Kejriwal government approving a hike cap recommended by the Centre today. Earlier, each MLA was getting Rs 53,000, including Rs 12,000 as salary and the remaining amount as allowances, the government said in a statement. With this hike, each legislator will get Rs 30,000 as salary and allowances totalling Rs 60,000, it said. Despite the hike, Delhi MLAs will continue to be among the lowest-paid legislators in the country, it claimed. The salary of Delhi's MLAs hasn't increased in 10 years and the Kejriwal government had requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that their salary and allowances be at par with MLAs of other states, the statement said.

Equity benchmark Sensex skyrocketed 873 points to a fresh closing peak while the Nifty finished above the 16,000-mark for the first time today, driven by gains in index heavyweights HDFC, Infosys and TCS. The 30-share BSE index ended 872.73 points or 1.65 per cent higher at its lifetime high of 53,823.36. The broader NSE Nifty rallied 245.60 points or 1.55 per cent to record 16,130.75. Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by HDFC, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement and Bharti Airtel. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and NTPC were the laggards.