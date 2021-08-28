Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of August 28, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of August 28, 2021:

The US military has said that it carried out a drone strike in Afghanistan, killing an Islamic State "planner", a day after President Joe Biden promised to retaliate for the twin blasts at the Kabul airport that killed 169 Afghans and 13 American soldiers. "US military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar province of Afghanistan," Capt Bill Urban, spokesperson of US Central Command, said. "Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties," Urban added.

India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patel continued her dream run in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics today as she stormed into the gold medal match after defeating Zhang Miao of China 3-2 in her Class 4 match. Bhavina created history by becoming the first Indian to enter the finals of the Paralympic Games table tennis competition. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bhavina Patel for her sensational semifinal win. "Congratulations Bhavina Patel! You played excellently. The entire nation is praying for your success and will be cheering for you tomorrow. Give your best and play without any pressure. Your accomplishments inspire the entire nation. #Paralympics," Modi tweeted.

Karnataka DG and IGP Praveen Soon today announced that the special investigating teams probing Mysuru gang rape case have arrested five persons including a juvenile from Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. One accused is still absconding and the hunt is on to nab him at the earliest, he said. The incident of gang rape had taken place in the outskirts of Mysuru at the foothills of Chamundi hill near Lalitadripura locality on August 24. The gang had assaulted the girl and had demanded Rs 3 lakh ransom. When they did not get the money, the accused had gang raped the college girl.

Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has made a sinister prediction for the city, saying that by 2050, a major portion of south Mumbai, including the business district of Nariman Point and state secretariat Mantralaya, will go under water due to the rising sea level. Speaking at the launch of Mumbai Climate Action Plan and its website at the hands of Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Chahal said about 70 per cent of the city's A, B, C and D wards in south Mumbai will be under water due to climate change. He said that nature has been giving warnings, but if people do not "wake up" then the situation would turn "dangerous".

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in the state, officials said today. Abhishek Banerjee He has been summoned to appear before the investigating officer of the case in the national capital on September 6, while his wife Rujira has been sent a similar summon under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for September 1. Rujira had earlier been grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 04:19 PM IST