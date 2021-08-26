Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of August 26, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of August 26, 2021:

1. Centre clears appointment of nine Supreme Court judges, names sent to President Kovind: Reports

The Central government has reportedly approved nine names for elevation to the Supreme Court. The recommendations are believed to have been sent to the President for approval. The names include Justice BV BV Nagarathna who may eventually become India's first woman Chief Justice in 2027.

As per an NDTV report, the Supreme Court Collegium had earlier recommended nine names to the government. These names have now been sent to President Ram Nath Kovind for issuing warrant of appointments. The judges are to be sworn in once the President gives his formal assent.

An update by LiveLaw sheds further light on the names. Reportedly, eight judges and one lawyer from the Supreme Court Bar have been recommended. The list includes Chief Justices AS Oka, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, Hima Kohli, Justices BV Nagarathna, CT Ravikumar, MM Sundresh, Bela M Trivedi and Senior Advocate PS Narasimha.

2. Threat of Islamic State terror attack, UN staffers beaten - What's happening in Kabul?

With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, thousands have been left scrambling to evacuate from Kabul airport. Over the last two weeks, there have been instances of sporadic violence in and around the capital city, with several individuals being killed or injured. While the US is working to finish evacuations by the end of this month, there are several obstacles to contend with - from the threat of terror attacks to clashes with the militants.

Even as thousands of people try to reach a dwindling number of evacuation flights, reports suggested recently that members of the international body have been beaten or abused as they make efforts to leave the country. Reuters quoted an internal UN security document to say that dozens of incidents involving UN officials and the Taliban have occurred over the month of August as the Taliban began their rise to power.

3. 'Taliban got out of armored vehicle, hit me at gunpoint': TOLO journalist recounts attack, refutes death reports

As the Taliban take over Afghanistan and thousands rush to exit the country, there have been a series of violent incidents reported in recent days. In the latest incident, a reporter and cameraman were thrashed while working on field in Kabul, prompting a furious tirade on social media.

The incident involves a team from Afghanistan's TOLO News that had been reporting poverty, unemployment at Haji Yaqub intersection in Kabul. According to details released by the publication, the journalist and cameraman were beaten by the Taliban for unknown reasons. The incident has been shared with the relevant Taliban authorities.

4. Watch video: Govt committed to full evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan, says External Affairs Minister Jaishankar after all-party panel

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that India's focus is on evacuation and the government is doing everything to evacuate people from Afghanistan post the Taliban takeover.

Speaking after an all-party meeting on the current situation in Afghanistan, Jaishankar said that the government is very strongly committed to ensuring full evacuation as soon as possible. "We briefed the Floor Leaders of all political parties today on the Afghanistan situation today. Our focus is on evacuation and the government is doing everything to evacuate people."

He further informed that under Operation Devi Shakti, the government will try and evacuate Indians from Afghanistan.

"Under Operation 'Devi Shakti' we have done six evacuation flights. We have brought back most of the Indians but not all of them as some of them couldn't make it for the flight yesterday. We will definitely try and bring out everybody. We've also brought out some Afghan citizens," said Jaishankar.

5. Markets end flat with a positive bias as traders exercise caution on F&O expiry day

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note on Thursday as monthly derivatives expired amid a weak trend in global markets and sustained foreign fund outflows. After trading range-bound through the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended just 4.89 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 55,949.10. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 2.25 points or 0.01 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 16,636.90.

"Nifty traded in a very small range. It closed flat at 16335. Nifty has been taking resistance around it's all time high level of 16700. Since the last 2 days its has been making a Doji type candle, which means there may be a possibility of a correction. Traders in long positions and advised to maintain caution. Nifty has support in 16550 – 16580 range below which it can test 16450 levels," said Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities

ALSO READ India will facilitate repatriation of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus as Taliban take over Afghanistan: MEA

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 04:13 PM IST